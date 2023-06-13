International
Exploring Anguilla’s marine environment through geospatial data
In 2016, UKHOThe was registered to help improve Anguilla’s compliance with the International Maritime Organizations (IMO) Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS). The project was funded by the Overseas Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) under the UK Government’s Security and Stability in Conflict Fund.of secondment (CSSF). At that time, UKHO and the Government of Albania recognized the need to establish a strong collaborative relationship to further advance maritime compliance obligations.
Over the past seven years UKHO has worked with the Anguilla Maritime Administration and Shipping Registry (AMASR), through the Overseas Territories Seabed Mapping Program (OTSMP), on activities related to Chapter V Hydrographic Services Regulation 9 of SOLAS. UKHO undertook an initial technical assessment to establish the baseline for existing hydrographic information of the islands, before developing a report on how to support the planning of future program activity.
Using a risk-based model incorporating vessel movement data, the quality of existing seabed mapping studies and water depth within Anguilla’s waters, a study plan was identified to reduce the risk of marine incidents. Two seabed cartographic surveys were carried out in 2016 and 2018 respectively to improve the quality and accuracy of marine data, support SOLAS and update the compatible marine navigation products and services available through UKHO to mariners through ADMIRALTY Maritime Data Solutions.
In 2016, an aerial survey captured data from the terrestrial and marine environment at a depth of about 40 meters. Collection of aerial images supplemented the data.
In 2018, a further study was conducted using a ship to collect data in areas of significant ship traffic. This exercise involved gathering information in six main areas as illustrated in Figure 1, which shows the additional exploration of ruins identified in the 2016 survey.
Following the technical assessment, UKHO worked with AMASR to improve hydrographic governance. A workshop was held at UKHO with other overseas territories to build understanding and share best practice, recently culminating in the production of a Hydrographic Action Plan (HAP). The HAP provides a roadmap for AMASR to work with other Anguilla stakeholders, and for UKHO to help them improve compliance with SOLAS. This compliance is particularly important as the IMO regularly audits Member States.
AMASR informed UKHO of the development of a new bank and sought an effective approach to collecting accurate data on tidal movements in Road Bay. Since then, UKHO has facilitated the procurement and installation of a Marine Environmental Monitoring Station (MEMS) at the wharf. The MEMS will provide real-time vertical motion of sea level and meteorological data to support naval operations.
The MEMS data is linked to the UNESCO Sea Level Monitoring Network, which provides real-time information on the operational status of global and regional networks of sea level stations. This gives the scientific community access to Intergovernmental Coordinating Group for the Tsunami and Other Coastal Hazards Warning System for the Caribbean and Adjacent Regionswhich supports transnational challenges such as climate change and extreme weather events.
All information collected through the OTSMP is accessible to the HSO through an online data portal, where information can be easily stored or shared. Seabed mapping data collected through the portal has been used by UK agencies to support further UK Government-funded initiatives, such as flood mapping and post-Hurricane Irma reconstruction projects.
Sharmer Fleming, Director of Maritime Affairs, Maritime Administration and Registry of Shipping in Anguilla, said:
The working relationship established between the Government of Anguilla and UKHO has been very effective. The results achieved have advanced the progress of the Government of Albania in fulfilling its maritime obligations, which are related to safe navigation. Furthermore, a higher level of understanding of Anguilla’s marine environment has been appreciated, which has enabled the adoption of a strategic approach towards developing the marine space in a sustainable manner.
Through the OTSMP, the Government of Albania has received data that gives ministers a greater understanding of the marine environment enabling them to manage, protect and develop the islands’ blue economy, improve international trade and respond to the effects of climate change .
The UKHO is a world-leading center for hydrography, working across government as the UK’s adviser on seabed mapping, specializing in marine geospatial data.
of secondment The UK Conflict Security and Stability Fund (CSSF) is a unique intergovernmental fund that supports creative solutions to meet the most complex national security challenges and promote international peace and stability. Operating in 85+ countries and territories, CSSF enables 17 government departments and agencies to address security priorities collaboratively.
