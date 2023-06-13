



SURREY, BC, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Arcline Investment Management (“Arcline”), today announced that it has acquired International Water-Guard (“IWG” or the “Company”), expanding Arcline’s portfolio of highly engineered systems and components businesses for water applications air space. IWG is a leading provider and servicer of potable water systems and components for use in business and commercial aircraft applications, protecting both passengers and crew from the risk of waterborne illness. The Company’s comprehensive product portfolio ranges from water treatment units to components such as pumps, on-demand water heaters, tanks or structural details and complete water systems, including control technology. IWG’s products are factory installed or fitted to over 4,000 aircraft worldwide. Arcline commented, “IWG has built an outstanding reputation over its 35-year history as a technology and performance leader in the aircraft water systems space. The company’s unwavering commitment to its customers through design innovation, customer service and aftermarket support supports this reputation and provide a strong foundation for future growth. We look forward to partnering with IWG’s management team to support the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.” “At IWG, our mission is to develop innovative, market-leading products that protect, control and monitor water in aviation applications,” said Steven Bis, President of the IWG. “We are confident that this partnership with Arcline and its portfolio of aerospace-focused businesses will enable us to better serve our customers and accelerate the achievement of our IWG vision in every aircraft.” Janes Capital Partners served as financial advisor to Arcline in connection with the transaction. About the International Water Guard

IWG is focused on developing innovative solutions for onboard water supply issues and is the world’s leading provider of flight-certified potable water treatment units, on-demand water heaters, aircraft water pumps, modules water compacts and other innovative drinking water. the components. The Company’s world-class team of aviation water professionals have close working relationships with the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers and completion centers and have installed or factory-repaired their proprietary products on over 4,000 corporate transport aircraft, VIP and militaries around the world. Founded in 1989, IWG is based in Surrey, British Columbia. For more information visit https://www.water.aero/. About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with 8.9 billion dollars in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in driven, meaningful technology for global industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com. Contact Information:

[email protected]

www.arcline.com

Tim Ragone

Joel FrankWilkinson Brimmer Catcher

(212) 3554449 SOURCE Arcline Investment Management

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcline-investment-management-acquires-international-water-guard-301848851.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

