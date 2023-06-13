Radio New Zealand investigates ‘inappropriate editing’ of Ukraine war stories







Wellington, New Zealand

CNN

–

New Zealand’s national radio broadcaster has launched an investigation and placed a staff member on leave after it said a series of news stories on its website about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were edited to present a false account of events. Radio New Zealand (RNZ), which is government-funded but has editorial independence, had by Sunday corrected 16 stories on its website dating back to April 2022 because of what it called inappropriate editing. Corrections added by RNZ to the stories showed that editing had changed the original stories to present pro-Russian interpretations of some events in Ukraine as fact. Fourteen of the stories were reported by Reuters and one by Britain’s BBC, the links to the stories show. RNZ said in a statement that it was continuing a detailed audit and analysis of all stories that may have been edited inappropriately. RNZ is a media client of Reuters. Reuters has raised the matter with RNZ, which has launched an investigation, a Reuters spokesman said. As stated in our terms and conditions, Reuters content may not be changed without prior written consent. Reuters is fully committed to covering the war in Ukraine impartially and accurately, in accordance with the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. The BBC said the matter was a matter for Radio New Zealand and all questions should be directed to them. A spokesman for New Zealand’s Broadcasting and Media Minister Willie Jackson said the minister had been briefed on the matter. The broadcaster said on Friday it had become aware of the matter, without giving further details, and had launched an immediate investigation. He added that a member of staff had been placed on leave while the investigation took place and had now been prevented from accessing RNZ’s computer systems. On Saturday, RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson announced an external review of RNZ’s editing processes. The result of the review will be made public. The issue became public after changes were made to a June 8 Reuters article about Russia’s use of the word war. The story was edited on RNZs website to read that in 2014 an elected pro-Russian government was overthrown during the violent Maidan color revolution in Ukraine. The piece then falsely claimed that Russia annexed Crimea after a referendum, after the new pro-Western government cracked down on ethnic Russians in eastern and southern Ukraine. Pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted in 2014 in what became known as the Maidan Revolution after months of protests sparked by the rejection of his promise to forge stronger ties with the European Union. Dozens of protesters were killed. The referendum on Crimea was considered a fraud by Ukraine and most Western governments. They have also accused Russia of using false accusations of repression of ethnic Russians to justify pro-Moscow separatist groups declaring independence in eastern Ukraine. The corrected version on the RNZ site restored the original wording in the Reuters story, which said the conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was ousted in Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea, with separatist forces backed by Russia. fighting the armed forces of Ukraine. A United Nations General Assembly resolution declared the Crimean referendum invalid, while the United Nations Human Rights Office said in 2014 that ethnic Russians in Ukraine had falsely claimed they were under attack for justify the Russian intervention.

