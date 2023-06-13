London Ambulance Service urges Londoners to stay safe in the heat as it moves to the highest level of response





The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has urged people to only call 999 in life-threatening emergencies, as calls reach levels not seen during the height of the pandemic. A combination of warm weather, storms, high pollen counts and other air pollution has seen an increasing number of people fainting or suffering from breathing difficulties and dehydration. On Monday we received 7,751,999 calls, the highest number since New Year’s Eve 2021, when London experienced a wave of Covid. The number of patients with breathing difficulties has more than doubled compared to Monday of last week. With the weather conditions set to continue for several days, we have moved to our highest level of response and are maximizing the number of staff on the road and in our control rooms. We are working with NHS partners and hospitals to ensure that ambulances are released quickly from hospitals to reach more people in the community. London Ambulance Service Chief Medical Officer Dr Fenella Wrigley said: Due to warmer weather, storms, high pollen counts and pollution, we are incredibly busy and facing demands not seen since the peak of the Christmas 2021/22 pandemic. We are doing everything we can to reach the people who need us as quickly as we can, but we are very sorry that some people are waiting longer for our help. We are maximizing the number of staff in our control rooms and outside in ambulances and response vehicles and are working with NHS partners and hospitals to ensure patients are delivered as quickly as possible to free up our ambulances for respond to future patients. Dr Wrigley called on Londoners to help us deal with demand by considering alternatives to 999. Londoners can help us by just calling 999 in a life-threatening emergency and consider using their GP and NHS 111 or NHS 111 onlineshe added. In particular, LAS is encouraging Londoners to remember the following important tips to keep themselves safe during the hot weather: Please be aware of the dangers of prolonged exposure to the sun and the health risks of hot weather. Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially between 11am and 3pm, when the sun’s UV rays are strongest. Try to stick to the shade and wear sunscreen.

In warm weather it is also important to drink plenty of water. If you’re heading out, take a bottle of water with you. Staying hydrated is especially important if you are drinking alcohol.

Close the curtains in rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler, and remember that it can be cooler outside than inside. Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol, dress appropriately for the weather and slow down when it’s hot.

If taking a train or subway, people should also make sure to carry a bottle of water and get off the train at the next station if they feel unwell. The elderly, the young and people with pre-existing conditions are most at risk in hot weather, so please look out for neighbours, family or friends who may need help and make sure they are able to stay cool during the heat wave. For more information, visit: www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather/.

