



June 13, 2023 MILWAUKEE Dr. Enaya Othman, associate professor of languages, literature and cultures at Marquette University’s Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, has received a Fulbright Scholar Award to research women’s use of traditional dress thob in the Middle East. Othman will conduct archival and field research in the Palestinian Territories and Jordan to explore the forces at work in women’s clothing choices, including the dualities of regional cultures alongside projects of nationalization, cultural authenticity within the framework of modernity/hybridity, and technologies local used in the globalized economy. . In the Middle East, women’s traditional cultural dress is often studied only as museum material, or as an indicator of tribal identity, Othman said. Recently, however, women’s renewed interest in and rethinking of traditional dress indicates an assertion of agency and empowerment. Whether as entrepreneurs, designers or producers, women are beginning to reinterpret the role of clothing and regain authority over dominant, stereotypical discourses about women. Through this project, Othman will develop an analysis of clothing conventions by situating them within the historical, cultural and political circumstances of each country alongside individual constructions of notions of identity and belonging and gaining control over nationalist discourses. Then, it will make a comparison between the conventions in these two countries that, to a large extent, share resources and cultural heritage, but at the same time are demarcated by social boundaries and historical features. Fulbright is the most recognized and prestigious international exchange program in the world, supported for more than half a century by the American people through an annual appropriation by the US Congress and the people of partner countries. The Fulbright Scholars Program is designed to expand and strengthen relationships between the people of the United States and citizens of the rest of the world. The Fulbright Global Scholar award enables American academics and professionals to engage in cross-regional projects in multiple countries. About Marquette University Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university located near the heart of downtown Milwaukee that offers a wide range of degrees in 11 nationally and internationally recognized colleges and schools. Through the formation of hearts and minds, Marquette prepares our 11,100 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and professional students to lead, excel and serve as agents of positive change. And, we deliver results. Ranked in the top 20% of national universities, Marquette is recognized for undergraduate teaching, innovation and career preparation as the sixth best university in the nation for job placement. Our focus on student success and immersive and personalized learning experiences encourage students to think critically and engage with the world around them. When students graduate with a Marquette degree, they are truly prepared and called to make a difference. About Kevin Conway Kevin is the associate director of university communications in the Office of University Relations. Contact Kevin at (414) 288-4745 or [email protected].

