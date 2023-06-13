June 13, 2023

Dr. Enaya OthmanMILWAUKEE Dr. Enaya Othman, associate professor of languages, literature and cultures at Marquette University’s Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, has received a Fulbright Scholar Award to research women’s use of traditional dress thob in the Middle East.

Othman will conduct archival and field research in the Palestinian Territories and Jordan to explore the forces at work in women’s clothing choices, including the dualities of regional cultures alongside projects of nationalization, cultural authenticity within the framework of modernity/hybridity, and technologies local used in the globalized economy. .

In the Middle East, women’s traditional cultural dress is often studied only as museum material, or as an indicator of tribal identity, Othman said. Recently, however, women’s renewed interest in and rethinking of traditional dress indicates an assertion of agency and empowerment. Whether as entrepreneurs, designers or producers, women are beginning to reinterpret the role of clothing and regain authority over dominant, stereotypical discourses about women.

Through this project, Othman will develop an analysis of clothing conventions by situating them within the historical, cultural and political circumstances of each country alongside individual constructions of notions of identity and belonging and gaining control over nationalist discourses. Then, it will make a comparison between the conventions in these two countries that, to a large extent, share resources and cultural heritage, but at the same time are demarcated by social boundaries and historical features.

Fulbright is the most recognized and prestigious international exchange program in the world, supported for more than half a century by the American people through an annual appropriation by the US Congress and the people of partner countries. The Fulbright Scholars Program is designed to expand and strengthen relationships between the people of the United States and citizens of the rest of the world. The Fulbright Global Scholar award enables American academics and professionals to engage in cross-regional projects in multiple countries.

