We must integrate climate mitigation efforts into our early warning responses: UK statement to the Security Council





Thank you President. We are grateful to the United Arab Emirates for the Council’s focus on this topic today. I also thank USG Lacroix, former President Santos and Mrs. Kadry for their important information. There has been some progress since the UK first brought climate security to the Council in 2007. The implications of climate change are increasingly being integrated into our work on conflict, peace and security. However, the physical impacts and cascading risks of climate change are being felt around the world and are exacerbating pre-existing fragility. The link to international peace and security is clear and has been set out by the ministers from the African and Middle Eastern regions today who make up the majority of our work in this Council. Urgent and coordinated global action is now needed to address the threats. We see the following as priorities: First, there is the need to increase and improve access to finance for the countries most affected by climate change, as was so strongly emphasized by Secretary Kerry just now. We are working to reform the international financial system and to increase public and private finance for climate resilience and sustainable peace, including the countries on the agenda of this Council. Regional risk pools established by the UK have transferred $1 billion of risk out of Africa, with Somalia receiving a first payout from drought insurance this year. In July, we will be convening climate finance events in the UK and New York, including countries with humanitarian needs to contribute to this theme at COP28. Second, we need to ensure that drivers of conflict are considered within climate interventions. Conflict-sensitive climate adaptation must be part of the solution for destabilized countries. And women, girls and local actors need to be meaningfully involved in formal systems and negotiations. Finally, climate and conflict risk reduction and early responses should be integrated into humanitarian, peacebuilding and development programmes, in line with the Sendai Framework and the UN Secretary-General’s Early Warning Initiative to All. Reducing the risk and impact of disasters is essential to ensure continued progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG13 on climate and SDG16 on conflict. The UN system is well positioned to coordinate climate, development, peacebuilding and security efforts, including existing CPS advisers in UN missions. This Council should support this by helping to foster a more coherent and integrated response to stabilization, peacebuilding and climate-resilient development across UN activities. Thank you.

