We were looking at how we dealt with graffiti and tagging violations in the city.

We currently issue community protection warnings to businesses if we find tags on their property and ask them to remove or paint over them.

Councilors are discussing graffiti enforcement and stopping enforcement against small independent businesses while we carry out a fuller review of the Graffiti Reduction Strategy in the autumn.

Big labeling problem

We welcome vibrant and exciting graffiti art across Brighton & Hove, where the artist has permission from the property owner but was struggling to keep up with the city’s huge tagging problem.

Tagging is a type of vandalism where a name or symbol is written, sprayed or painted, often over other street art, and repeated in different locations.

We were looking at how we encourage all businesses in Brighton & Hove to remove tagging quickly to discourage future tagging offences.

Were responsible for removing tags on council property and street furniture, including benches, bins, signs and street lights.

We also remove graffiti and tags on all properties across the city if they are hate-based or offensive.

Introduction of CPWs and CPNs

To help tackle tagging on private property, we introduced Community Protection Warnings (CPW), Community Protection Notices (CPN) and Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN) to encourage businesses to remove tagging.

This policy affects small, medium and large businesses and organizations that are responsible for electricity, gas, water, telecoms and motorways in the city such as Network Rail and BT. These organizations are known as statutory entrepreneurs.

Discontinuation of application to small independent businesses

While we carried out a review of the Graffiti Reduction Strategy, we were suspending enforcement activity against small independent businesses.

Well, it no longer issues CPWs, CPNs and FPNs to small businesses, but will continue to advise them on how to deal with and manage labeling violations.

Larger businesses, including those with a regional or national presence, and legal entrepreneurs will still be required to remove the tag from their property or face fines.

Further information on how to protect your property from illegal graffiti and tagging can be found on our what to do about graffiti website.

Small businesses should not be penalized

Councilor Tim Rowkins, Chair of the City’s Environment Committee, South Downs and The Sea, said: We have been looking at how we deal with graffiti in the city and our first action is to stop enforcement against small independent businesses whose properties are tagged.

Small businesses that have already been the victim of a crime should no longer be penalized with enforcement action.

We know that labeling negatively affects small businesses and we want to do as much as we can to take the pressure off small businesses during the cost of living crisis, when the cost of running a business is on the rise.

Business owners do not want graffiti on their premises and we trust that they will continue to be responsible and remove it without the threat of a fine. We will monitor the effect of this approach over the summer and review it as part of the Graffiti Reduction Strategy later in the year.

We have a community clean up scheme and encourage local groups to organize their own clean up events who are happy to supply paint and equipment.

Community cleaning scheme

We provide paint to residents or community groups as part of our community cleaning scheme.

If you want to give back to the community and clean up your local area, we can give you supplies to paint over tagging in your local area.

This may include painting the tag on private property, including local businesses, if the property owner agrees.

To learn more about organizing a community cleanup, visit our page on how we can help you paint over graffiti.

Reporting graffiti in the city

If you see hateful or offensive graffiti or pasting, please report it via our environmental enforcement hotline on 01273 295 063 or request a cleanup form online.