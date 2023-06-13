Clean our air to take care of your mind this clean air day





This Clean Air Day was all about how cleaner air can improve our mental and brain health, as well as wider physical health. There is no safe level of air pollution. That’s why we’re asking you to help us clean up our air for Clean Air Day and make a lasting change in your travel habits. Here’s what you can do Leave the car at home for short trips and travel by foot, bike, bus or tram

Turn off the engine when your vehicle is stationary and avoid idling

If you can, work from home instead of commuting

Avoid non-essential home deliveries, try click and collect

Calculate yours air pollution and discover ways to reduce it.

Talk to your friends and family about air pollution and what they can do to reduce their exposure Take care of your mind too. On this day of fresh air slow down, take a walk and explore a hidden corner of the city Try one of our guides or self-guided walks. These routes will take you through parks or neighborhoods and identify points of interest along the way.

Work downtown? Try a lunchtime walk by the canal or the Arboretum or visit the tourism center and try our Look Up! Adventure trail around the city center.

Elsewhere in town? Explore one of our Green Flag parksor neighborhood heritage trails. What are we doing as a council to tackle air pollution? Nottingham City Council has been committed to improving our air quality over recent years, as the health of citizens is a top priority. in monitor air quality across the city every hour of every day and submit a report to the Department for Food Environment and Rural Affairs annually. Action by the council and citizens over many years has seen air quality in Nottingham continue to improve – but there are some places where pollution levels remain higher than air quality targets. So there’s always more work to do – plus, there are new air quality targets that will be challenging to meet. Fortunately, there are things we can all do to reduce air pollution emissions and our exposure. Transport is one of the biggest contributors to poor air quality, so we have taken steps to combat this. Providing good, cleaner and greener alternatives to cars helps people make more sustainable travel choices that help reduce harmful emissions. An electric tram network with contactless tickets making travel more convenient.

Massive investment in cycling and walking infrastructure by filling the gaps in our cycling network with quality separated cycle paths.

NCT’s fleet of bio-gas buses is powered by gas created from food and farm waste, with new electric buses on the road.

We have a fleet of zero-emission electric taxis and recently tested wireless charging taxis, pushing the boundaries with new technology.

Electric charging points in all main car parks, including 81 in the new Broad Marsh car park, the highest installation in one location in the UK.

Solar powered electric charging stations at our Park & ​​Ride locations. Energy from the sun is collected and then used to charge your car! These steps give people real transport choices, to make greener decisions to move without harmful emissions.

