UAB launches new master’s program in global health – News





Students will have the opportunity to learn from experienced and diverse faculty with a range of international partners working on interdisciplinary, global health research and practice.

Students will have the opportunity to learn from experienced and diverse faculty with a range of international partners working on interdisciplinary, global health research and practice.

Photography: Lexi Coonof University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health and the Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine will launch a new joint master’s degree in global health. The new program will begin accepting applications this summer for the fall semester. Global health has always held ethical appeals, and as a field of research and practice, it strives to improve health equity, said Meredith Gartin, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Health Policy and Organization and co-director of the Master’s. Science in Global Health Program. This program will put into practice an approach that focuses on health equity as the primary health issue under consideration. Through a collaboration between the Sparkman Center for Global Health, the Mary Heersink Institute for Global Health, Global Health Consortiumof which UAB is a member and other international partners, graduates will be equipped for professional careers in global health through this innovative multi-institutional program. UAB is well positioned to offer this innovative degree with more than 40 years of global health engagement experience and interdisciplinary partnerships in over 40 countries. Through the population health perspective of the Sparkman Centers and with the clinical expertise from MHIGH, students completing this program will gain a more complete understanding of the complex health issues affecting the world. Many academic global health programs identify inequities and unjust policies as the reasons for poor health, while the curricular focus for MSGH UABs is solutions-driven health equity, Gartin said. I believe our students will graduate not only with the skills to examine global issues, but with the tools to solve them. Students will have the opportunity to learn from experienced and diverse faculty with a variety of international partners working on interdisciplinary, global health research and practice in one of two study tracks: a 36-hour study project or a 38-credit hour. thesis track. Two The Foundations of Global Health courses will be co-administered with other universities that are part of the Global Health Consortium, giving students the opportunity to collaborate and learn alongside classmates from around the world. For more information on the Master of Science in Global Health program, click here. From start to finish, this degree’s design is innovative and collaborative, said Matt Heimann, MD, associate director of MHIGH and co-director of the MSGH program. The degree will attract serious learners who want to immerse themselves in a global experience from the first semester. A graduate with this degree should expect to be professionally prepared for a career in global health and have the connections and experience to succeed. The first degree of its kind to be offered by an Alabama university, the MSGH program will narrate the study of global health through the lens of health equity, given the perspective of Birmingham’s history with the Civil Rights Movement. Students on this program will have a unique opportunity to examine the ways in which global issues relate to the local level, while remaining aware of the work that lies ahead both in Birmingham and beyond. The degree was originally inspired by an exhibit at the Civil Rights Institute in downtown Birmingham that shows the challenges in health equity and injustices faced by many other countries around the world. In addition to health equity, the curriculum features courses on global health writing, ethics, research methods, public health, global surgery, and more. The program will launch exclusively online, then transition to a hybrid format for those interested. A wide range of electives will also be offered. Opportunities to network with international partners will be available through this programme, both in Birmingham and through an annual invitation to attend a student symposium held at Manipal University in India. The MSGH is the second degree collaboration to be established between the UAB School of Public Health and the UAB Heersink School of Medicine, the first being a dual MD/MPH. Applications will open soon and additional information can be found on the MS: Global Health page.

