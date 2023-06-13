The new permanent observer of the International Organization of La Francophonie presents the letter of appointment to the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva





Henri Monceau, the new Permanent Observer of the International Organization of La Francophonie at the United Nations Office in Geneva, today presented his letter of appointment to Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva. Before his appointment in Geneva, Mr. Monceau had served as Director of Economic and Digital Francophonie of the International Organization of La Francophonie since December 2019. From May 2017 to January 31, 2020, he was Permanent Observer of the International Organization of La Francophonie at the United Nations Office in Geneva and the Office of United Nations in Vienna. From 2014 to 2017, Mr. Monceau served as High Representative of the Governments of Wallonia and the Wallonia-Brussels Federation (Belgium) for fundamental rights, the information society and the digital economy. He was chief of staff to the Vice President of the Government of Wallonia and Minister of the Economy, New Technologies and Foreign Trade from 2009 to 2014. Other posts he has held include being adviser on international relations to the Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade of Wallonia from 2006 to 2009; Co-director of the multiparty governance and consultative democracy program within the international foundation Notre Europe/Institut Jacques Delors from 2004 to 2009; Chief of Staff to the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Mobility and Transport of the Federal Government of Belgium from 1999 to 2003; and Advisor to the European Commission (Socrates Program) from 1996 to 1999. Within the International Organization of Francophonie, Mr. Monceau served as program and scientific coordinator of the Second World Forum of the French Language, which took place in Ligue in 2015, as well as Sherpa for the International Organization of Francophonie of the Minister of Higher Education of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation at the Ministerial meetings of French-speaking Higher Education in Paris in 2015 and in Bamko in 2016. A specialist in innovation, creativity and digital governance, Mr. Monceau holds a master’s degree in public relations and international relations from the University Paris 1 Panthon-Sorbonne and a master’s degree in economics from the Conservatoire National des Arts et Mtiers. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Louvain and a certificate in innovation management from HEC Montral. He was born on May 22, 1965 and has three children. __________ CR.23.030E

