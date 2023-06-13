Honda Jet will launch the HondaJet 2600 Light Business Jet





Honda Aircraft is moving forward with plans to “commercialize” the HondaJet 2600 concept light aircraft it unveiled at NBAA-BACE 2021. Powered by two Williams International FJ44-4C turbofans and a Garmin G3000 avionics package, the 2600 will also share the original . HondaJet’s HA-420 design for over-wing engine mounting. Certification is planned for 2028. The final design before former Honda Aircraft president and CEO Michimasa Fujino retires in March 2022, the 2600 promises mid-aircraft comfort, speed and range in a lightweight airframe. Capable of carrying 11 passengers (two pilots and nine passengers or one pilot and 10 passengers), the 2600 will have a maximum cruise speed of 450 knots, ceiling of FL470 and NBAA IFR range of 2,625 nm (four passengers, one pilot). Maximum takeoff weight will be about 17,500 pounds. While the HondaJet HA-420 is powered by the GE Honda Aero HF120 engine adapted from the Honda-designed HF118, Honda Aircraft chose the Williams engine to enable a shorter development timeline for the 2600. GE Honda Aero had plans to build a family of 3,000- to 4,000-pound-thrust engines based on the 2,050-pound HF120, but they have not gelled since no other aircraft manufacturer has chosen a GE Honda engine. There are significant risks in bringing a new airframe to market with new engines, as many OEMs, including Honda Aircraft, have discovered. The HondaJet prototype first flew in 2003, and Honda made the commercialization decision for that model in 2006. FAA certification was made in December 2015; the engine was certified in 2013. The FJ44-4C develops 3,600 pounds of thrust and powers the Cessna Citation CJ4 and Pilatus PC-24. The other competing light jet is Embraer’s Phenom 300, which uses the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW500 producing 3,478 pounds of thrust. For 2600, the FJ44-4C variant will produce 3,550 pounds of thrust. Like the HA-420, the 2600 will have a Garmin G3000 flight deck with three large in-dash displays and two touchscreen controllers on the center console. Honda Aircraft revealed that the 2600 will have automatic transmission, automatic brakes, Honda’s Advanced Steering Augmentation System and runway overrun awareness and warning system (this is also featured on the Phenom 300). Honda Aircraft also entered into strategic supplier agreements with Aernnova, which will produce aerostructures and components, and Spirit AeroSystems for fuselage production. Today and tomorrow, Honda Aircraft is hosting suppliers at its headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina to discuss the 2600 program. When he unveiled the new aircraft in 2021, Fujino said that with a cabin altitude of 6,363 feet at FL470, the 2600 would have the same composite fuselage and opening construction as the HA-420. The 2600’s body will be more oval-shaped, increasing headroom and shoulder room in every seat. The cabin is 62.5 inches high from the dropped row to the ceiling and 61 inches wide. It is 4.5 inches longer and one inch wider than the HA-420’s cabin. The cabin will offer various seating configurations, including two double club or a single club seating area and a sofa facing two seats. A full-height galley is forward (a smaller galley goes with the single stick and settee configuration) and aft, an enclosed toilet is larger than the HA-420. The cabin adds more light to the four round windows (two in the master cabin and two in the toilet). Honda Aircraft engineers have designed a special mattress that covers two seats for a flat bed, eliminating the need to fold the seats to create a sleeping surface. There is no need to fold down the seats on the HondaJet 2600 as a specially designed mattress fits over two seats. (Photo: Matt Thurber/AIN) According to Honda Aircraft, the 2600 will deliver 20 percent better fuel efficiency than typical light aircraft and more than 40 percent better fuel efficiency than medium aircraft during a “typical” mission. “The commercialization of our new light aircraft represents Honda’s next chapter of mobility to the skies, which further expands the potential of people’s lives,” said Honda Aircraft president and CEO Hideto Yamasaki. “Building on the expertise behind our technological innovations, we will accelerate program development with sustainability a key element throughout.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2023-06-13/honda-aircraft-go-launch-hondajet-2600-light-jet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos