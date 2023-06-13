International
Plant biologists, microbiologists elected to the National Academy of Sciences
Read the original article in UC Davis News
Three professors from the University of California, Davis have been elected members of the National Academy of Sciences. They are among 120 new members and 23 international members announced by the academy on May 2. Fellows are selected in recognition of their contributions to original research. Membership of the academy is considered one of the highest honors a scientist can achieve.
The new members from UC Davis are: Andreas Bumler, vice president for research and professor in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology in the UC Davis School of Medicine and College of Biological Sciences; Luca Comai, professor in the Department of Plant Biology, College of Biological Sciences and the Genome Center; and Venkatesan Sundaresan, professor in the Department of Plant Biology, College of Biological Sciences and Department of Plant Sciences, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
Andreas Bumler
Bumler is a highly cited author of more than 200 papers. His groundbreaking research has focused on the role of the intestinal epithelium in the composition of the gut microbiota and its effects on infectious and inflammatory diseases. He was able to show that the cellular respiration of intestinal cells and their energy metabolism play an essential role in the composition and function of the microflora. .Research has tremendous importance for acute and chronic diseases and has provided completely new starting points for understanding the balance between the microflora and the human body.
Bumler studied microbiology at the Ebehard-Karls Universitt in Tbingen, Germany.He earned his PhD studying iron uptake and iron-regulated genesEscherichia coliANDYersinia enterocolitica. He conducted postdoctoral research in microbiology at Oregon Health Sciences University from 1992 to 1996 and worked as an assistant and associate professor at Texas A&M University Health Sciences Center from 1996 to 2005, when he joined the faculty at UC Davis. In 2021, Bumler received the Robert Koch Award forachievement in microbiology and immunology, one of the most prestigious awards in microbial science.
Luca Comai
With experience in higher education as well as private industry, Comai has made significant contributions to the development of a herbicide-resistant trait that has helped farmers significantly improve crop yields. His laboratory’s ongoing work is in functional genomics and genome analysis. He is particularly interested in plants with unusual genomes, such as those with extra numbers of chromosomes, and methods of detecting mutations in plant genes. His research explores the mechanisms through which plants achieve genome stability and the manipulation of mechanisms that allow efficient genome engineering.
Comai is also a renowned instructor. Using hand-drawn cartoon models, he illustrates critical concepts for his students in engaging and visual ways. He also produced a series of video mini-lectures, which he wrote and drew in real time while narrating. His@Genetics101the series has received nearly half a million views. For his innovative and engaging approach to teaching, Comai received a College of Biological Sciences faculty teaching award in 2017.
Comai earned a Ph.D. in plant pathology from UC Davis, where he also completed his postdoctoral research. He joined the faculty in 2006. He is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Venkatesan Sundaresan
Sundaresans lab conducts research on plant reproduction as well as host microbiome interactions in roots. Among many notable achievements in these fields, Sundaresan and colleagues discovered a method to produce clonal seeds directly from plants, bypassing the process of sexual reproduction. He has also played an integral role in elucidating the structure and function of root microbiomes using rice as a model, leading to the identification of bacteria that can help promote drought tolerance. Together, his work in rice plant biology may eventually help lower the cost of hybrid rice seed, making high-yielding, drought-resistant rice available to low-income farmers around the world. .
Sundaresan is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He has held faculty appointments at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and the National University of Singapore, where he was founding director of the Institute of Molecular Agrobiology. He also served as program director at the National Science Foundation’s BREAD, a collaborative program with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to benefit agriculture in developing countries. He received his Ph.D. in biophysics from Harvard University.
|
Sources
2/ https://siss.ucdavis.edu/news/plant-biologists-microbiologist-elected-national-academy-sciences
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood underestimated Jessica Biel. So she bet on herself and won.
- Boise State Collaborates with Regional Partners to Explore Quantum Economy Potential
- Plant biologists, microbiologists elected to the National Academy of Sciences
- Trump’s former Oath Keeper accuses lawmakers of rhetoric
- Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Kashmir and an earthquake was felt in Delhi-NCR, North India
- Imran Khan rules out talks with Pakistani government but open to dialogue with military establishment
- Reclaiming ASEAN’s Comprehensive and Cooperative Security
- “Hair”, the actor of Everwood Treat Williams killed in a motorcycle accident in Vermont
- Doug Christiansen is named ECAC Hockey Commissioner
- Ivanka Trump sparkles at Bat Mitzvah in blue dress at daughter’s party – WWD
- Stock market today: Wall Street rises as inflation continues to cool
- Google’s $23M Settlement: How You’ll Be Claimed and How Much You’ll Get