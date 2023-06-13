Plant biologists, microbiologists elected to the National Academy of Sciences

Venkatesan Sundaresan.

Three professors from the University of California, Davis have been elected members of the National Academy of Sciences. They are among 120 new members and 23 international members announced by the academy on May 2. Fellows are selected in recognition of their contributions to original research. Membership of the academy is considered one of the highest honors a scientist can achieve.

The new members from UC Davis are: Andreas Bumler, vice president for research and professor in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology in the UC Davis School of Medicine and College of Biological Sciences; Luca Comai, professor in the Department of Plant Biology, College of Biological Sciences and the Genome Center; and Venkatesan Sundaresan, professor in the Department of Plant Biology, College of Biological Sciences and Department of Plant Sciences, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Andreas Bumler

Bumler is a highly cited author of more than 200 papers. His groundbreaking research has focused on the role of the intestinal epithelium in the composition of the gut microbiota and its effects on infectious and inflammatory diseases. He was able to show that the cellular respiration of intestinal cells and their energy metabolism play an essential role in the composition and function of the microflora. .Research has tremendous importance for acute and chronic diseases and has provided completely new starting points for understanding the balance between the microflora and the human body.

Bumler studied microbiology at the Ebehard-Karls Universitt in Tbingen, Germany.He earned his PhD studying iron uptake and iron-regulated genesEscherichia coliANDYersinia enterocolitica. He conducted postdoctoral research in microbiology at Oregon Health Sciences University from 1992 to 1996 and worked as an assistant and associate professor at Texas A&M University Health Sciences Center from 1996 to 2005, when he joined the faculty at UC Davis. In 2021, Bumler received the Robert Koch Award forachievement in microbiology and immunology, one of the most prestigious awards in microbial science.

Luca Comai

With experience in higher education as well as private industry, Comai has made significant contributions to the development of a herbicide-resistant trait that has helped farmers significantly improve crop yields. His laboratory’s ongoing work is in functional genomics and genome analysis. He is particularly interested in plants with unusual genomes, such as those with extra numbers of chromosomes, and methods of detecting mutations in plant genes. His research explores the mechanisms through which plants achieve genome stability and the manipulation of mechanisms that allow efficient genome engineering.

Comai is also a renowned instructor. Using hand-drawn cartoon models, he illustrates critical concepts for his students in engaging and visual ways. He also produced a series of video mini-lectures, which he wrote and drew in real time while narrating. His@Genetics101the series has received nearly half a million views. For his innovative and engaging approach to teaching, Comai received a College of Biological Sciences faculty teaching award in 2017.

Comai earned a Ph.D. in plant pathology from UC Davis, where he also completed his postdoctoral research. He joined the faculty in 2006. He is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Venkatesan Sundaresan

Sundaresans lab conducts research on plant reproduction as well as host microbiome interactions in roots. Among many notable achievements in these fields, Sundaresan and colleagues discovered a method to produce clonal seeds directly from plants, bypassing the process of sexual reproduction. He has also played an integral role in elucidating the structure and function of root microbiomes using rice as a model, leading to the identification of bacteria that can help promote drought tolerance. Together, his work in rice plant biology may eventually help lower the cost of hybrid rice seed, making high-yielding, drought-resistant rice available to low-income farmers around the world. .

Sundaresan is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He has held faculty appointments at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and the National University of Singapore, where he was founding director of the Institute of Molecular Agrobiology. He also served as program director at the National Science Foundation’s BREAD, a collaborative program with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to benefit agriculture in developing countries. He received his Ph.D. in biophysics from Harvard University.

