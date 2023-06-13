Hyundai leads the industry as the best SUV brand in 2023 by US News & World Report





Hyundai offers fourteen SUVs for consumers looking for practicality and adventure

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 12, 2023 – Hyundai’s 2023 SUV lineup leads the industry according to US News and World Report’s List of the best SUV brands for 2023. This is the fourth year in a row that Hyundai has been recognized by US News and World Report as a Best SUV Brand. Hyundai’s average overall SUV score (8.7/10) landed the company in first place and included nine SUVs in the rating. The Hyundai Palisade, Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson HEV, Kona, Kona EV, Venue and IONIQ 5 have each been reviewed and compared to a number of new SUVs. These awards highlight vehicles that perform well on multiple factors, including reliability, dependability, crash prevention and available features. The list of best SUV brands contains a total of thirteen SUV brands. “Hyundai has methodically climbed to high-end status in no small part because of its stylish and capable SUVs,” said Jim Sharifi, editor-in-chief of US News Best Cars. “SUVs win the minds and hearts of American drivers with their inherent practicality and adventurous spirit.”

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson HEV is pictured in Irvine, California on February 16, 2022. “Hyundai recognized the changing appeal of SUVs, for their practicality, performance and adventure offerings,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor America North. “Our ability to be nimble, design-focused and offer multiple engine options while listening to our customers has placed Hyundai at the top of US News & World Report’s prestigious list of Best SUVs only for the year 2023.”

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade was photographed in Irvine, CA. on August 15, 2022.

About USA News Best Cars

Since 2007, US News Best Cars, the automotive channel of US News & World Report, has published the ranking of the most new vehicles sold in America. Every year, US News also publishes the best car awards, including The best car brands, Best cars for the money AND The best cars for families. US News Best Cars supports car buyers throughout the car buying journey, offering advice on studying cars and finding cars for sale. US News Best Cars had more than 61 million visitors last year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. More than 70% of active buyers reported that US News influenced their car buying decision, saying they trust our advice to be unbiased and would recommend our site to others. Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on “Progress for Humanity” and intelligent mobility solutions. Hyundai offers American consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the US in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com. Hyundai Motor America on I tweet | to YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TIK Tok ###

