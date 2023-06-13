International news from the ground: China





China’s current PMI is at 48.8, down 0.81% from 49.2 last month and 1.61% from 49.6 a year ago. The demands of the industry are still insufficient and the release of production capacities is inhibited. Some key industries have recovered slightly. The PMI of equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing is at 50.4 and 50.5, up 0.3% and 1.2% respectively from April 2023. The automotive industry, especially the production of electric vehicles, is still a major hot spot in the Chinese market. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement between the Asia-Pacific countries of Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam is now official and in force. The 15 member countries account for about 30% of the world’s population (2.2 billion people) and 30% of global GDP ($29.7 trillion), making it the world’s largest trading bloc. Signed in November 2020, the agreement is the first free trade agreement between the largest economies in Asia, including China, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea. Calculated FDI in the trading bloc was $23.53 billion in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 23.1%, and from January to April 2023, it reached $1.27 billion, an annual increase of 13.7%. According to Chinese customs data, the machine tool industry reached $10.56 billion in imports and exports from January to April 2023, an increase of 1.8% compared to the following year. Imports reached 3.71 billion dollars, with a decrease of 10.2% in annual terms, while exports reached 6.85 billion dollars, with an increase of 9.7% in annual terms. The market demand for machine tools is expected to recover gradually but steadily throughout 2023. Some recently announced projects and investment news articles are listed below for your reference. Please get in touch to find out more about any of these listed projects. BYD Group has seriously failed to keep up with continuous sales growth. To remedy the situation, the group recently announced a new investment round of $2.14 billion to further expand the production capacity of its Xian facility.

General Motors announced a new $143 million investment in its Baotou City facility in Inner Mongolia to build a high-performance radial tire manufacturing site. The investment includes the construction of new auxiliary facilities and the installation of new tire production lines, while plans are to increase annual production to 1.3 million units.

Nanjing Shantian Precision Plastic & Rubber announced a $43 million investment in Taihu County to build a high-end manufacturing site. The investment includes the construction of a new factory, the installation of new production lines and auxiliary facilities.

Ganfeng Lithium Power announced a new lithium battery manufacturing site in Dongjin. The investment includes the construction of a new factory, a research and development center, new production lines and other ancillary resources, worth $1.43 billion. The company plans to achieve an annual output of 20 GWh with the new investment.

Volkswagen will invest $150 million in its APP500 electric vehicle motor project. The construction of this new site in Tianjin district includes new production lines with a planned annual production capacity of 330,000 units. The plant will be fully operational by 2025.

The BMW Group announced a new investment of $1.43 billion in its Shenyang facilities to improve its supply chain and establish its sixth-generation battery production site. For more information, please contact Fred Qian at [email protected].

