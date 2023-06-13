Aerospace Accelerator, Starburst Drives Next-Gen Disruption





Billing itself as the world’s first and only aerospace “accelerator,” Starburst returns to the Paris Air Show this week with a portfolio of more than 140 startups and an expanded footprint in key global markets. Founded by CEO Francois Chopard in 2012, the incubator aims to identify innovation in aviation, aerospace and defence, and aims to cultivate new technologies in space exploration, remote sensing, air traffic management, advanced air mobility and artificial intelligence. “We look for startups that are building sustainable businesses around innovative and feasible technologies, and we accelerate and invest in what we believe will disrupt the aerospace industry – ultimately leading to a safer, greener world and more connected,” said Chopard. AIN. With offices in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Paris, Munich, Singapore, Seoul, Tel Aviv and Madrid, Starburst manages a global workforce of 70 team members with 20 accelerator programs. Under the company’s 12-month flagship accelerator program, its top ten startups – Momentus, Zero Avia, Red 6, WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Launcher (acquired by VAST), Ampaire, Destinus, Morpheus Space, Orbital Sidekick and First Resonance – raised more than $1 billion as of Q3 2022. “Mentoring is a key component of Starburst Accelerators,” said Starburst Director Nate Mason. “Based on our diverse community of passionate experts, we can match any start-up with a relevant mentor in any technology area and at any stage of maturity. The results speak for themselves – start-ups participating in our accelerators are four times more likely to raise their next round of funding than the market.” To drive the next era of technology innovation, Starburst manages two active venture funds – Starburst Ventures and Expansion – and oversees an extensive network of 15,000 startups. On the partnership side, Starburst is connected with over 60 government entities and corporations, including Boeing, Airbus, NASA, Lockheed Martin, Thales, Daher, Dassault, Air France, Singapore Airlines and Hyundai. Starburst’s deep reach also benefits entrepreneurs in the Asia-Pacific. Building on the success of its electronics, IT, automotive and marine industries, Korea now aims to establish itself as a leader in aerospace and defense (A&D), said Sangdawn Kim, managing director of Korea. “Starburst has close relationships with several leading Korean accelerators,” Kim said. “We are eager to introduce our global portfolio startups to Korea, while also identifying new Korean aerospace and defense companies to join our community, with the goal of building an innovation hub in Korea. “ Starburst has also chosen Singapore as a launching point to help entrepreneurs expand their business across the region, added Julius Yeo, managing director, Singapore. “We are particularly bullish on the sustainability and decarbonisation technology market, which we believe has tremendous potential for growth.” Recognizing the barriers startups face when obtaining funding, navigating local regulations and building necessary partnerships, Starburst coordinates across government and industries to promote new perspectives and build consensus. Looking at emerging technologies, Elizabeth Reynolds, managing director of Starburst USA, expressed enthusiasm for cross-industry/dual-use applications, but recognizes the insular nature of A&D markets and the lack of cross-border and cross-industry collaboration in complex adaptive systems. “One of the big challenges we face as an industry is that our legacy, premium and government purchasing systems were built for linear, static relationships that no longer exist,” Reynolds said. AIN. “This creates friction and results in the development of some of the best technologies for other less demanding industries. It is imperative for the health of the industry and national security that we rethink the procurement process.”

