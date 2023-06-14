House to Consider Enhanced National Security Measures as Procurement Bill Moves to Report Stage

Transformative new rules that dismantle bureaucratic EU public sector procurement regulations will be debated in the House of Commons today.

The procurement bill, which begins report stage in the House of Commons, will make it easier for small businesses to win more of the $300 billion in goods and services the government buys each year.

The reforms proposed in the draft law will help the flow of innovation and innovative practices, improve the quality and efficiency of public services and promote growth at the local and national level.

The bill also introduces new rules to help the government procure in emergency situations to ensure that contracting authorities can act quickly and transparently to buy vital goods.

The simpler and more flexible rules benefit from freedoms now that Britain has left the EU, as well as strengthening the ability to exclude suppliers who may have previously performed poorly in government work.

Minister for the Cabinet Office and Administrator General Jeremy Quin said:

Protecting the security of nations has always been the number one duty of governments.

These new measures will protect our sensitive sectors from companies that could threaten national security and are a strong deterrent to hostile actors who wish to do Britain harm.

This builds on strong rules within the procurement bill to hold suppliers to account and ensure the taxpayer is protected.

The reporting phase comes after increased measures to protect national security in government contracts were announced last week.

Two new measures were introduced through amendments to the bill:

Creation of the National Security Procurement Unit. The new team, based in the Cabinet Office, will investigate suppliers that may pose a risk to national security and assess whether companies should be banned from public procurement.

New powers to ban suppliers from specific sectors where they pose a risk to national security, such as areas related to national defense and security, allowing them to continue to win procurement in non-sensitive areas.

Additionally, the government has pledged to publish a timeline for removing surveillance equipment made by companies subject to China’s National Intelligence Law from sensitive central government sites.

The Bill also confirms that value for money remains paramount when contracting, while encouraging buyers to take into account other important social and environmental considerations that the supplier may bring.

To further highlight how the bill will help SMEs, the Cabinet Office has published a document outlining the benefits of the changes for potential suppliers.

Notes to editors:

The main benefits of the bill are:

Delivering better value for money Underpinned by greater transparency and a bespoke approach to procurement, the Bill will provide greater flexibility for purchasers to design their procurement processes and create more opportunities for negotiated with suppliers.

Cutting red tape and boosting innovation More than 350 complicated and bureaucratic rules govern public spending in the EU. Removing these and creating more sensible rules will not only reduce costs for businesses and the public sector, but also drive innovation by allowing buyers to tailor procurement to their exact needs, building in stages such as demonstrations and testing prototypes.

By making it easier to do business with the public sector, the Bill will speed up spending with small businesses. A new duty will require contracting authorities to consider SMEs and we will provide 30-day payment terms for a wider range of contracts. The bill will also create a single digital platform for suppliers to register their data once so it can be used for multiple bids.

Raising the UK standard While value for money will remain the highest priority in procurement, the Bill will require buyers to consider national strategic priorities such as creating jobs, improving supplier sustainability and driving innovation . Buyers will be able to book tenders for contracts below certain thresholds for UK-based suppliers, SMEs and social enterprises.

Taking tougher action against underperforming suppliers The Bill will introduce a new exclusion framework that will make it easier to exclude suppliers who have performed poorly in other contracts. It will also create a new ban register, accessible to all public sector organisations, which will list suppliers that should or may be excluded from contracts.

Creating an open and transparent system Everyone will have access to public procurement data. Citizens will be able to scrutinize spending decisions. Suppliers will be able to identify new opportunities to offer and collaborate. Buyers will be able to analyze the market and compare their performance against others, for example in their spending with SMEs.

Effective emergency procurement The bill will allow for faster bidding processes for emergency procurement, reducing reliance on direct pricing while maintaining (and improving) the ability to act quickly in situations like the COVID pandemic

Protecting national security The bill includes specific rules for defense and security procurement and provides flexibility for contracts that need to be upgraded to refresh technology to address capability gaps. The bill also has provisions to enable a contracting authority to exclude suppliers from procurement if they pose a threat to national security. In addition, the blacklist may identify suppliers that should be excluded from certain contracts, as well as identify suppliers that contracting authorities should consider excluding from a procurement.

Strengthening grounds for exemption – The Bill strengthens the rules to combat modern slavery by allowing suppliers to be exempted where there is evidence of modern slavery, recognizing that in some jurisdictions it is unlikely that a supplier will ever face punishment.