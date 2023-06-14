Duluth-based Cirrus Aircraft may tap foreign investors with Hong Kong stock offering – Duluth News Tribune

International
Duluth-based Cirrus Aircraft may tap foreign investors with Hong Kong stock offering
DULUTH The city’s largest manufacturer may soon have access to additional financial resources that could help it grow.
Aviation publications across the country have been abuzz since Duluth-based Cirrus Aircraft filed documents with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 8, setting the stage for an expected initial public offering in the near future.
Cirrus representatives did not respond to specific questions from the News Tribune about this latest pending development Tuesday afternoon, instead issuing a general statement, but the International Finance Review, a London-based publication, reports that the company hopes raise about $300 million by acquiring the business. public in Hong Kong. No specific timeline for the launch of the publicly traded equity shares has been revealed yet.
An entity known as China Aviation Industry General Aircraft (CAIGA), a subsidiary of Aviation Industry Corp. of China’s government-owned airline bought Cirrus in 2011 and has taken the business to new heights, pushing annual receipts last year to more than $765 million after selling 629 aircraft, including 90 personal jets, in addition to the company’s bread-and-butter piston planes.
The manufacturer issued a written statement about the potential IPO that said: From time to time, Cirrus Aircraft explores options to raise additional capital.
“Our current work, enabled by the contributions of the Cirrus Aircraft team, has positioned the company as a global leader in personal aviation. A natural next step in that journey is to explore additional business and capital financing structures that enable even more bigger and more stable.forward growth.
“Raising the additional capital will allow us to further invest in our people, new product development, manufacturing capabilities, facilities and efficiencies, as well as enable and expand global service capabilities and strengthen our IT and business infrastructure .”
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson greeted news of the potential new investment the local manufacturer may be poised to attract with enthusiasm, saying, “We are excited that Cirrus is expanding their financial capacity.”
She also noted the aircraft manufacturer’s recent purchase of the former Northwest Airlines maintenance base in Duluth, a facility that had evolved into a Maintenance Overhaul (MRO) operation under the leadership of AAR, a firm that took stock when the COVID-19 pandemic sent the commercial airline industry into a deep, if temporary, slump.
“Once we turned the empty MRO, which was an $800,000 annual liability for the city, into a $15 million Research and Development Center for Cirrus, they were eager to see their vision continue to be here. Having Cirrus here in Duluth puts us squarely at the center of international aviation innovation, and that’s something they were extremely proud and happy to support, Larson said.
CAIGA’s efforts to attract more investment to Cirrus is also seen as a positive sign by Rachel Johnson, APEX president and CEO of the Area Partnership for Economic Expansion.
“I think this news definitely shows Cirrus’ commitment to continued investment in our region, especially after the announcement of the innovation center. They are definitely investing in technology and really making their mark on the aviation industry right here. Minnesota,” she said.
Johnson noted that Cirrus employs more than 1,600 people in Minnesota and 25% of its suppliers are located in the same state.
As for the prospect of an IPO spurring additional development, she said: “They’re continuing to push and push and grow. It clearly illustrates that they’re not content to sit still.”
In its filing, company officials noted that Cirrus will not be traded in the state and therefore should not be subject to regulation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
A statement released by Cirrus indicated that the company’s motivations have not changed in the face of evolving financial developments: “We remain committed to elevating our customers’ ownership experience and staff members’ experience for many years to come.”
This story was edited at 9.30pm on June 13 to include comments from Cirrus. Originally posted at 6:18 pm
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter, but has worked a variety of beats over the years.
