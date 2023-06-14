News – Petzl PTP Highlight: International Manipulation Group

Rigging International Group is an industrial rope access and rigging company located in Las Vegas, NV and Anchorage, AK. Incorporated as a PTP in 2018, RIG provides industrial rope access services, training and equipment.

June 13, 2023 Rope access and limited space

As part of a new 2023 series that highlights Petzl Technical Partner Program, featured a different partner each month. The PTP program aims to develop a diverse network of training company partners and recognized leaders who can help Petzl promote our products and solutions to a wide variety of industries and end users. Our PTPs are recognized experts, companies or individuals in vertical settings who demonstrate a thorough understanding of their respective industry, contribute to the development of best practices, and meaningfully integrate Petzl into their systems and curriculum.

International manipulation group is an industrial rope access and rigging company with locations in Las Vegas, NV and Anchorage, AK. Incorporated as a PTP in 2018, RIG provides industrial rope access services, training and equipment.

Petzl recently spoke with Chad Umbel, co-owner of RIG about their company and partnership with Petzl.

To contact RIG about their services, send email [email protected].

What is your company’s mission statement?

Our founding principles are safety, merchant quality and efficient manufacturing. We are an accredited operator/trainer member of the Industrial Rope Access Trade Association (IRATA), an international association that promotes industry standards and safety. RIG is also a member of the Society of Professional Rope Access Technicians (SPRAT), the American Welding Society (AWS) and the American Society for Non-Destructive Testing (ASNT). RIG is also an ISO 9001 member company.



Briefly describe the history of your company.

RIG was founded in 2015. Collectively, we have over 50 years of experience in industrial rope access service and training in our management team alone. We have deep-rooted connections in the Las Vegas Entertainment Industry and are a member company of the IATSE 720 Union. We also have a long history working in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, providing IRATA services to all oil and gas rigs in high seas there for many years.

How is your company a leader for those you serve?

Recognizing the need for a higher standard in the Rope Access Service and Training Industry, our goal was to create the best Rope Access Program in the US by providing customers with IRATA support that is unsurpassed in terms of safety , project management, service and equipment. sales. We pride ourselves on our strong project management team and truly believe this is the backbone of ensuring our field technicians thrive and succeed while working on the technical jobs we undertake. We strive to set an example of strength through continuing education industry and we gladly invite all our competitors to come and train with us at RIG Technical Training Centers so that we can pass on our knowledge and expertise to achieve an overall goal of creating a safer and higher standard in the IRATA and SPRAT community.

What does success look like for your company?

Success for us is simple. To keep our family owned and operated company growing at a sustainable level. Keep our employees safe, happy and well insured. Continue to further our growth in the IRATA and SPRAT training programs. Continue to grow the industry in a safe and pragmatic way by partnering with companies like Petzl!