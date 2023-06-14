Daytona International Speedway is being considered to host future Jaguar games





ITEM Daytona International Speedway is in preliminary talks with the Jacksonville Jaguars to become the team’s home away from home. The Jags have been in talks with several Central Florida sites as they search for a home while their stadium is being renovated. A racetrack hosting football is not out of the realm of possibility. “Close your eyes and think of the start-finish line and that it’s a 50-yard line,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. Iconic Daytona International Speedway is no stranger to large-scale events and has proven it can handle hundreds of thousands of people for home games. Something the home fans are excited about. “It’s going to be great for everyone to come together and watch a football game in a NASCAR stadium,” Brayden Woldrift said. “It would be sold out. It would be a spectacular, spectacular event,” George Malenich said. A die-hard Jags fan, Malenich will be entering his 7th season as a season ticket holder. He believes playing in Daytona is the perfect place to grow the Jag fan base. “I’m an hour-and-a-half drive on Sunday and an hour-and-a-half drive back because I love football, I enjoy the Jags and I enjoy the atmosphere of the fans,” Malenich said. The Jags have unveiled plans for a $1.4 billion renovation of TIAA Bank Field. The construction would force the Jags to play two seasons away from the stadium. They have considered other locations such as the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in The University of Florida – otherwise known as “The Swamp” – and Camping World Stadium in Orlando. However, Daytona Beach city officials feel the Speedway is the best fit. “This is a great place to not only attract people from the Duvall area, but you’ll also attract people from Orange County,” said City Manger Deric Feacher. The speedway has had preliminary talks with Jags ownership about the possibility, but any decision on a location is still months away. “We want to sit down and understand what their needs are and share our calendar of events. Just see if there’s something that lines up,” Kelleher said. The speedway already generates $800 million in the local economy each year. City officials hope the opportunity could open the door to even more events like college bowl games.

