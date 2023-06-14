Sanford International gets extension until 2027





Sanford International and the Minnehaha Country Club Board of Directors have reached an agreement on a three-year extension to hold the tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at Minnehaha Country Club through 2027. This is great news for the Sioux Falls community and our incredible partners. We appreciate the Minnehaha Country Club and its board of directors for collaborating on an agreement that is mutually beneficial, and we want to thank MCC members for supporting this new three-year extension, said Davis Trosin, Sanford tour director. International. I also want to thank the leadership of our title sponsor, Sanford Health, for their commitment to keeping our tournament in Sioux Falls through 2027. TOUR pros love coming here to play a championship-level golf course. and feel the unparalleled support of our community, as evidenced by our field of top players each year. All of these elements work together to continue to make the Sanford International one of the top events on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule. Minnehaha Country Club is proud to extend our commitment to host the Sanford International through 2027, said Bret Coad, chief operating officer of Minnehaha Country Club. This extension of the tour would not be possible without the generous support of our members and their families; Thank you. We would also like to thank our Tournament partners and the many dedicated sponsors and volunteers who make the Sanford International such an outstanding event for our community. During the tournament’s first five years, some of golf’s greatest players have participated in the tournament and related events, including Jack Nicklaus, Hale Irwin, Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Davis Love III, John Daly and Steve Stricker. The Sanford International is truly a community event and Minnehaha Country Club is an outstanding host for what is year after year the largest sporting event in South Dakota, said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. Sanford Health is proud to continue its full support of the tournament and would like to thank the leadership, staff and members at Minnehaha Country Club and Pro Links Sports for their commitment to ensuring that the Sanford International remains in Sioux Falls and continues to be an event main. . Tickets are now on sale for Sanford International 2023 and can be purchased at sanfordinternational.com. Tournament events begin on September 11, while the tournament will take place on September 15-17. General Admission Concert Tickets at Sanford International Live! with Jake Owen at the Sanford Pentagon, which include admission to the opening round of the Sanford International, are $65. John Daly and Jocko Deal will be the opening entertainment for the concert. Ground admission tickets, without concert access, for Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Sanford International are $20. Learn more … Posted in News Company , Golf , News , Sanford International , Sanford Sports , Sioux Falls

