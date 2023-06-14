Hands Up Scotland 2022 survey results show active school trips remain higher than pre-pandemic levels

What is the Hands Up Scotland Survey?

The Hands Up Scotland survey looks at how children and young people across Scotland travel to school and nursery.

It was first created in 2008, and since then the survey has provided insight into school travel.

It is the largest national dataset on school trips in Scotland.

The survey is funded by Transport Scotland and is a joint project between Sustrans and Scottish local authorities.

The survey is designated an Official Statistics for Scotland by Parliamentary Order.

The question for all school and nursery children is how do you normally travel to school?, with a choice of travel mode options.

The number of students present is recorded and students are asked to raise their hand for only one of the ways.

The last survey was conducted during September 2022.

Active travel to schools remains higher than pre-pandemic levels

Almost half of all respondents said they actively traveled to school in 2022.

While this represents a slight decrease from last year, it is encouraging to see that active travel to school remains higher than pre-pandemic levels.

With more employers than ever continuing to offer flexible working, many parents and carers are still able to spend that extra quality time with their children by walking, cycling, skating or scootering to school together.

Bus trips are on the rise

Interestingly, bus travel to school has increased for the second consecutive year and is now comparable to pre-pandemic levels.

Not only does this suggest that children and young people have re-engaged with sustainable public transport since the disruption caused by the lockdown, but it appears that the free bus travel initiative for under 22s is starting to have a positive impact.

It was introduced in January 2022, so you should look out for next years Hands Up Scotland Survey to follow that trend.

As the cost of living rises, free bus travel has made it more accessible for children to use sustainable public transport.

Every bus journey starts and ends with a walk, so it’s also essential that young people have safe and easy access to public transport by foot, wheelchair or other means of mobility.

More students participate in the survey

We have seen an increase in the proportion of state schools in Scotland responding to the survey, as well as an increase in the number of independent responses from school pupils.

Overall, around half a million children and young people completed the 2022 survey.

This is despite the Hands Up Scotland Survey taking place after a week of national teacher strikes in September 2022.

Although schools continue to face pressures regarding time and resources, teachers are still finding time for their students to contribute to this official statistic.

Walking and cycling habits stick

Compared to the 2021 figures, school attendance has dropped slightly.

However, it remains by far the most popular way to go to school.

Cycling to school has remained largely the same since 2021 and is at its third highest level of the last ten years.

Figures for scooters or skates have seen little change since 2013.

Between 2021 and 2022, there was a slight decline in the percentage of students who say they are usually delayed in school, and this remains below the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

Enabling independence for young people

Access to active and sustainable travel is key to enabling children and young people to be independent, which plays a role in their development.

It is especially important for teenagers and we can see this reflected in the percentage of secondary school students who travel by these modes compared to primary school students.

Find out more about our Hands Up Scotland survey and download the latest results.