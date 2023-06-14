International
Hands Up Scotland 2022 survey results show active school trips remain higher than pre-pandemic levels
What is the Hands Up Scotland Survey?
The Hands Up Scotland survey looks at how children and young people across Scotland travel to school and nursery.
It was first created in 2008, and since then the survey has provided insight into school travel.
It is the largest national dataset on school trips in Scotland.
The survey is funded by Transport Scotland and is a joint project between Sustrans and Scottish local authorities.
The survey is designated an Official Statistics for Scotland by Parliamentary Order.
The question for all school and nursery children is how do you normally travel to school?, with a choice of travel mode options.
The number of students present is recorded and students are asked to raise their hand for only one of the ways.
The last survey was conducted during September 2022.
Active travel to schools remains higher than pre-pandemic levels
Almost half of all respondents said they actively traveled to school in 2022.
While this represents a slight decrease from last year, it is encouraging to see that active travel to school remains higher than pre-pandemic levels.
With more employers than ever continuing to offer flexible working, many parents and carers are still able to spend that extra quality time with their children by walking, cycling, skating or scootering to school together.
Bus trips are on the rise
Interestingly, bus travel to school has increased for the second consecutive year and is now comparable to pre-pandemic levels.
Not only does this suggest that children and young people have re-engaged with sustainable public transport since the disruption caused by the lockdown, but it appears that the free bus travel initiative for under 22s is starting to have a positive impact.
It was introduced in January 2022, so you should look out for next years Hands Up Scotland Survey to follow that trend.
As the cost of living rises, free bus travel has made it more accessible for children to use sustainable public transport.
Every bus journey starts and ends with a walk, so it’s also essential that young people have safe and easy access to public transport by foot, wheelchair or other means of mobility.
More students participate in the survey
We have seen an increase in the proportion of state schools in Scotland responding to the survey, as well as an increase in the number of independent responses from school pupils.
Overall, around half a million children and young people completed the 2022 survey.
This is despite the Hands Up Scotland Survey taking place after a week of national teacher strikes in September 2022.
Although schools continue to face pressures regarding time and resources, teachers are still finding time for their students to contribute to this official statistic.
Walking and cycling habits stick
Compared to the 2021 figures, school attendance has dropped slightly.
However, it remains by far the most popular way to go to school.
Cycling to school has remained largely the same since 2021 and is at its third highest level of the last ten years.
Figures for scooters or skates have seen little change since 2013.
Between 2021 and 2022, there was a slight decline in the percentage of students who say they are usually delayed in school, and this remains below the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.
Enabling independence for young people
Access to active and sustainable travel is key to enabling children and young people to be independent, which plays a role in their development.
It is especially important for teenagers and we can see this reflected in the percentage of secondary school students who travel by these modes compared to primary school students.
Find out more about our Hands Up Scotland survey and download the latest results.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sustrans.org.uk/our-blog/news/2023/may/hands-up-scotland-survey-2022-results-reveal-active-journeys-to-schools-remain-higher-than-pre-pandemic-levels/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood analysts praise Prabhas for a reason
- Google Enhances Video Indexing Reports in Search Console
- Hands Up Scotland 2022 survey results show active school trips remain higher than pre-pandemic levels
- The woman loses her pants on the treadmill
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Woman says man took photo of her dress while shopping at Walmart in West Houston
- Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall St higher as US inflation cools
- Google Home Script Editor launch function
- Beijing hosts first of its counterterrorism talks with Iran and Pakistan
- What Trump’s Indictment Can Teach Us About Good Writing
- PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day at UN Secretariat ‘very important’ says UN Resident Coordinator
- IMF patients in 1998 not up to 10 countries, Jokowi: now 96!