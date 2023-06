A woman in Ecuador was alive after her. A doctor says these cases are rareExBulletin

change the subtitles Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images It was a shocking story that made headlines around the globe this week: A woman in Ecuador named Bella Montoya was pronounced dead, but later surprised family members who gathered for the wake when she showed signs of life from her coffin. her. “It gave us all a scare,” Montoya’s son, Gilberto Barbera, told the Associated Press. Although stories of people being wrongly declared dead attract widespread attention when they occur, gross error is extremely unusual. “Waking up dead in your coffin is extremely rare,” Dr. Stephen Hughes, a senior lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University School of Medicine. He estimated that there are probably only a handful of cases worldwide each year of medical professionals mistakenly pronouncing a patient dead. “But it happens sometimes,” Hughes added. In February, an 82-year-old woman was discovered alive at a New York funeral home after being pronounced dead at a nursing home hours earlier. A similar case in Iowa in January resulted in a $10,000 fine for an Alzheimer’s care facility that sent a hospice patient to a funeral home, where workers discovered her gasping for air in a body bag. According to Hughes, the first step in determining whether a patient has died is trying to get them to respond. If that doesn’t work, doctors will usually look for signs that blood is pumping (such as looking for a pulse) and that the person is breathing (such as feeling the chest move). Finally, doctors can shine a light into the patient’s eye to see if their pupils dilate in response. If none of these work, they are likely dead. But there are a number of reasons a living person can be mistaken for dead, Hughes said. Doctors who are “less than diligent” can rush a patient’s cursory examination and miss vital signs, and poor medical education can also contribute, he said. There may also be medical reasons for the misdiagnosis. Hughes said patients exposed to cold water can experience slower heart and breathing rates, and some drugs such as barbiturates can also slow the body down. “I’m looking at about three or four cases worldwide a year,” Hughes said. “It is rare and alarming, so it is published [in the media].” However, he noted, these types of errors are “very, very, very rare.” Such definitions are different from “brain death” when patients still have cardiac and respiratory function, often with the help of machines such as a ventilator, but have suffered irreversible loss of brain function.

