Clean Air Day 2023 – poster competition winners announced

Clean Air Day, the UK’s biggest air pollution campaign is taking place on Thursday 15th June 2023. The theme is Clean our air to look after your mind this #CleanAirDay.

The campaign focuses on the fact that cleaning the air is good for us in many ways: not only does it benefit our physical health and the environment, but it can also protect our mental and brain health.

This year, North East Lincolnshire Council is supporting Clean Air Day by raising awareness of the actions we can all take to clean up the air and reduce pollution.

The council launched a poster competition to mark Clean Air Day and can now reveal the fantastic four winners.

Ruby Kitts

Gracie Harrison

Daisy Thomas

Savannah Leggett

All four are students at the Healing Academy and will have their posters displayed in the area for the next few weeks.

Four winning Clean Air Day posters

Cllr Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities at NELC, said:

Congratulations to our fantastic poster competition winners and thank you to Healing Academy for supporting this event. Clean Air Day gives us the opportunity to consider the steps we can all take to help improve the quality of the air we breathe. Everyone can have a positive impact. Part of our role as a council is to monitor the air quality in the borough and take action to make improvements. We are lucky in North East Lincolnshire that we only have one area where air quality has been of concern in recent years and we have seen a fall in pollution levels there. However, there is much more we can do and walking or cycling instead of short journeys is one simple way we can all help.

Why is clean air important?

Clean air is good for us in many ways: not only does it benefit our physical health and the environment, but it can also protect our mental and brain health.

The physical health impacts of air pollution such as asthma, heart disease and cancer have been known for decades. Recently, researchers have begun to understand how air pollution can affect the brain and mind.

People who breathe polluted air are more likely to develop mental health and brain problems. Exposure to air pollution is linked to mental health and brain conditions such as depression, anxiety and dementia.

When a person breathes in polluted air, small particles of pollution can enter through the lungs, into the bloodstream and can reach the brain.

Geoff Barnes, Deputy Director of Public Health at NELC, said:

We want to inspire people, businesses and other organizations to understand what they can do to reduce air pollution and limit its impact on their health and that of others. The impact of the environment on health has long been recognized and poor air quality is widely believed to be the greatest environmental risk to public health in the UK. There are actions we can all take to reduce emissions of air pollutants that will in turn help protect and improve the health of current and future generations. By driving less and switching to greener forms of transport such as walking and cycling, we can all help improve the quality of the air we breathe.

How the Council proactively tackles air pollution

The main sources of air pollution in North East Lincolnshire come from road traffic, domestic and commercial sources. There are also industrial emissions from areas in and around the ports of Grimsby and Immingham. Levels of the pollutant nitrogen dioxide are gradually falling and have remained within agreed levels since 2018, showing that it is possible to tackle air pollution and clean up the air around us.

Here are some of the steps the Council is taking to tackle air pollution:

Reducing congestion and working towards a cleaner and less polluting transport network

Promoting and supporting sustainable transport options, including public transport, car sharing, electric vehicles and active travel such as walking and cycling

Raise awareness of how air pollution affects public health

Providing specialist advice on planning applications to mitigate potential sources of pollution and support environmentally sustainable development

Continuous monitoring of air quality to identify areas of concern and make action plans for improvement

Encouraging people, businesses and other organizations to improve air quality and reduce the amount of pollution they generate

Financing air quality improvements

How does the Council monitor and manage air quality?

NELC uses two automatic monitoring stations (see main image) and 34 air quality measuring tubes to monitor the amounts of the pollutant nitrogen dioxide in the municipality.

The tubes, known as diffusion tubes, have a wire mesh under a cap at the top. The net is coated with a chemical that absorbs nitrogen dioxide and shows how much is present in the air.

Results from the monitoring stations can be found in the Annual Status Report on the Council’s website at www.nelincs.gov.uk/assets/uploads/2022/07/North-East-Lincolnshire_2022_ASR_V2.pdf.

Local authorities must constantly review and assess the air quality in their area. If there is a violation of an Air Quality Objective, then an Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) is designated.

North East Lincolnshire has an AQMA on part of Cleethorpe Road near Riby Square in Grimsby. This has been in place since 2010 and the Council implemented a plan to help reduce nitrogen dioxide concentrations in the area. Levels are gradually falling and have remained within agreed levels since 2018.

Air pollution and climate change

Air pollution is the biggest environmental threat to our health, no matter who you are or where you live. It can damage every organ in your body and can shorten our lives, contribute to chronic disease, and put us more at risk from COVID-19. When we breathe in polluted air, it can inflame our lungs and travel into the bloodstream ending up in the heart and brain, causing lung disease, heart disease, dementia and stroke.

Air pollution and climate change are both problems associated with burning fossil fuels for things like electricity and transportation. In the UK, transport is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and some types of air pollution.

Burning fossil fuels produces a variety of emissions. Some of these emissions, such as carbon dioxide, cause climate change. Some emissions, like nitrogen dioxide, harm our health and some, like black carbon, do both.

Therefore, reducing the burning of fossil fuels has the dual benefit of directly reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. However, these benefits will only be seen if the technologies that replace the burning of fossil fuels emit less pollution and carbon. A good example is wind or solar energy for the production of electricity, which do not produce harmful emissions.