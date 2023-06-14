News Impact Summit: The Rise of Climate Journalism





The 2023 News Impact Summit in Lisbon will explore the vibrant intersection between journalism and climate science, addressing the challenges and opportunities facing climate journalists in an era of rapid technological advances and growing climate urgency. Participants will explore the latest storytelling techniques, AI-powered data analysis and collaborative reporting that bridge the gap between science and media. The summit will also discuss the role of journalists in promoting climate sustainability and informed action. As climate science evolves, journalists must navigate interdisciplinary research, complex modeling, and solution-oriented approaches to communicate compelling stories that resonate with diverse audiences. The News Impact Summit in Lisbon provides an important opportunity for journalists and journalism professionals to share ideas and inspiration. Through talks, networking opportunities and collaborative sessions, attendees will leave equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to elevate their climate reporting and effectively engage audiences as humanity responds to this critical global issue. By joining the Summit, you will: Immerse yourself in the world of climate journalism through keynote presentations and interactive, hands-on sessions;

Learn best practices to strengthen the credibility of climate journalism and foster increased community engagement in climate-related conversations;

Gain practical knowledge of how to use data to produce compelling climate stories;

Meet with local and international experts in the field to reimagine the future of climate journalism. More information on the program and speakers will be announced soon. About News Impact Summits Since 2014, EJC has organized 35 News Impact Summits. The summits have inspired communities of journalists and media organizations in 28 cities in 19 states across Europe and the Middle East, featuring Over 400 speakers by major international news organizations. funding

Climate Journalism Award of Climate Journalism Award will be announced at the Summit. The main purpose of the award is to recognize outstanding climate journalism that adopts an innovative or original approach to storytelling. Submit your climate journalism stories for the prize by 17:00 CEST on 17 July 2023. With the recognition of the European Space Agency The European Space Agency received no financial compensation for this initiative

