President of Kosovo Osmani: We need a reliable EU guide for the future of our regions Actuality





The Republic of Kosovo and its people continue to look to the future – a European future, said President Osmani and called for stronger regional cooperation. We have extended the hand of cooperation to all our neighbors and we have done so in large measure because our people deserve a brighter future, she added. For the Serbs living in Kosovo, she emphasized that Kosovo is your home. And we will do everything in our power to make sure you feel protected, included, equal and heard. As the first President of Kosovo, since Kosovo’s independence in 2008, who spoke before the European Parliament, she emphasized that her country wants a stable, just peace and stability with respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and good neighborly relations in heart. In this process, we need strong European leadership – which we often see in this Parliament – in every institution. This will require a proactive, reliable and straightforward guide to the future of our regions as part of the European family, she said. Speaking about Kosovo’s path towards EU membership, President Osmani said that her country knows the challenges ahead and that Kosovo believes in a merit-based process for countries that really respect and act according to European values. European values ​​and the spirit of the EU are deeply embedded in our DNA. It is these values ​​that shaped our past, inspire us in the present and lead us towards a future where Kosovo flourishes as a beacon of European ideals, she added. President Osmani emphasized Kosovo’s commitment to the rule of law and justice, as well as to fighting crime and corruption and increasing transparency. She said that Kosovo is also focused on advancing gender equality and promoting the empowerment of women in all spheres of life. EU values ​​serve as our moral compass and lead us and our people to the highest peaks of achievement, said President Osmani. Regarding the Russian aggression against Ukraine, President Osmani said that there should be no gray area where we stand against autocracies and tyrannies. (…) Kosovo may be a small country, but we are ready to do whatever it takes to support our Ukrainian friends, she said. You can follow the full speech here (14.06.2023)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/pt/press-room/20230609IPR96207/kosovo-s-president-osmani-we-need-a-credible-eu-roadmap-for-our-region-s-future

