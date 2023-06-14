UK allows women in England, Wales to be pardoned for homosexualityExBulletin







change the subtitles Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images LONDON The United Kingdom is expanding an amnesty program to overturn convictions for gay and lesbian activity that was previously outlawed. Starting Tuesday, women in England and Wales can apply to have outdated homosexuality-related criminal convictions removed from their records. Until now, only men could apply for pardons under the old sodomy laws dating back to the 19th century. This is an extension of a UK amnesty program that also covers military veterans. LGBTQ+ people were barred and in some cases kicked out of the armed forces until 2000. Now military veterans can also apply to have their sentences expunged. Under the expanded programme, women who were dismissed from the British armed forces because of their sexuality will be able to get their medals back. of Ignorances and apologies the program, established in 2012, grants amnesty to those wrongly convicted under outdated British laws that criminalize gay and lesbian activity. Convictions will also be erased from official records and people will not have to disclose them for things such as job applications, the government said in a online statement. government the data show that 208 men have been pardoned under the program since 2012. More than 400 applications have been rejected because the sentences had not yet been covered. But the extended amnesty may mean some of them will qualify. “I invite everyone who was convicted or cautioned for same-sex sexual activity under a repealed offense to come forward and apply,” Defense Minister Sarah Dines said in a statement. Homosexuality was decriminalized in England and Wales in 1967. Homosexual activity among women has not been outlawed, but it has sometimes been punished under indecent laws. The government does not have an exact estimate of how many women may be eligible for amnesty under the expanded program and says it will deal with applications on a case-by-case basis. British lawmakers have said the amnesty extension is an important step towards righting the wrongs of the past. Human rights groups have welcomed the change, but say pardons should be processed automatically and that individuals who have been unfairly treated should not have to apply to have their convictions expunged. Craig Jones and Caroline Paige, the leaders of the Fight with Pridean LGBTQ+ military organization, were quoted in the government statement, calling the extended amnesty a “small step in the right direction”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/06/14/1181927295/uk-homosexuality-convictions-wales-england The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos