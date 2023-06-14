Correctional Services leaders receive King’s Birthday honours





Six senior staff were awarded the Australian Corrections Medal

Recipients hold leadership roles in metropolitan and regional prisons

Honorees have improved outcomes for offenders and the community Six senior leaders within Western Australia’s prison system have been awarded the prestigious Australian Corrections Medal (ACM) in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honors List. With nearly 200 years of service between them, four women and two men have been recognized for their long and distinguished careers. All have been recognized for achieving positive outcomes for the men and women in their care, other members of staff and the wider community. The ACM is awarded for distinguished service by active members of an adult civilian correctional service. ACM recipients are: Ms. Christine Ginbey – is Deputy Commissioner for Women and Young People. Since beginning her career as a Prison Officer in 1986, Ms. Ginbey has risen through the ranks, leading the development of unique and globally recognized prison design and operations for women incarcerated, focusing on rehabilitation and needs recognition of women as mothers. Mr Alan Watkins – is the Assistant Commissioner for Adult Community Corrections. He joined the Department in 1980 as a Probation and Parole Officer and throughout his long career has held operational positions and directed operational branches. These positions have seen him deal directly with offenders to support their rehabilitation and completion of the program in the community. Ms Kerri Bishop – is a warden at Bunbury Regional Prison. She joined the Department as a result of an innovative female recruitment campaign in 1987, becoming one of the first female prison officers in a male prison in WA. As Warden at Bunbury Regional Prison since 2012, Ms. Bishop is actively involved with operational tasks related to the screening and management of offenders in custody. Mr Jason Barnett – is currently the Superintendent at Wandoo Correctional Prison. His motivation to help break the cycle of addiction has led to several successful programs including his leadership and supervision of the running of the Mallee Rehabilitation Center for male inmates at Casuarina Prison. Ms. Sharon Turner – is a senior officer at the Boronia Women’s Pre-Release Centre. She started working in Nyandi, now Boronia, in 1999 and was promoted to Senior Officer in 2009. Boronia is a minimum security facility where residents and their children stay in a community-style environment recognizing the diverse needs of women prisoners. Ms Turner’s understanding of Aboriginal cultural issues has enabled her to create positive relationships between residents and staff. Ms. Wendy Duguid – is the Director of Adult Court Services. Among her many accomplishments was the development of a decision-making guide to enable community corrections officers to make sound practical decisions about compliance, risk, harm and liability. The guide has enabled staff to make defensible decisions about mitigating risk to the community. Comments attributed to Correctional Services Minister Paul Papalia: “Congratulations to the six staff members who thoroughly deserve this prestigious honor. “They are a great example of the contribution Correctional Services staff make across Western Australia to keep our prisons and communities safe. “It is pleasing to see recognition of the many programs in WA prisons that are working towards the rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners into society.”

