International
A new effort to better understand the role of AI in education
Using artificial intelligence to transform education in a positive way will be the focus of a new call for evidence launched by the government today (June 14) to mark the 10th anniversary of London Technology Week.
As part of governments’ wider work to get the most out of technology, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan will launch the call for evidence which also seeks views on the risks, ethical considerations and training for education workers in a speech on the technology and education. experts at London Tech Week.
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard are already making a difference in schools, but more work is needed to understand the benefits and progress the risks the technology can bring.
As a result, the government is seeking the views and experiences of education professionals across the schools, colleges, universities and early years sector.
The call for evidence marks an important starting point, with the results providing a basis to inform future work. This includes how AI can be used to reduce workload, improve outcomes and run operations more efficiently, as well as work around abuses such as essay bots and exam cheating.
As part of boosting digital skills and ensuring the workforce is equipped for the future, the Education Secretary will also confirm that courses for the new Digital Functional Skills Qualifications (DFSQs) will start in September, as well as the launch of a new Digital and Computing Skills Education Taskforce.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan is expected to say:
Artificial intelligence will transform the world around us and help grow the economy. The workforce that is best equipped with the skills and knowledge they need will be the ones to ride the wave. We must make sure that education is one of them.
For this potential to be realized, we—our government—our schools, colleges, and universities—must be able to understand those opportunities as well as the real dangers that new technology brings.
That’s why we want to start a conversation with experts from across education and technology to hear their views and learn from their experiences. This will help us make the right decisions to get the best out of generative AI in a safe and secure manner.
Open from today to anyone working in education, the call for evidence will run until 23 August 2023. To support this work, the Department for Education will also be speaking to experts through forums, surveys and interviews. The aim is to gather insights into how generative AI is being used in schools, colleges and universities, and how it can be used to support the sector in the future.
The launch follows the publication of a statement published in March 2023 setting out the Departments’ position on the use of generative AI and sits alongside wider work on intellectual property, protecting the commercial value of data and understanding the regulatory implications.
In addition, the government is continuing to deliver on the pledge made last year to enable all schools to be connected to gigabit broadband by 2025, as well as its ongoing commitment to reduce unnecessary workload and to improve well-being.
Julian David, CEO of techUK, said:
Artificial intelligence promises to be one of the most impactful technologies of our lifetime and the UK is well positioned to be one of the leading countries unlocking the possibilities of this technology.
However, in our UK Technology Plan, we highlighted the importance of continuing to ensure increased access to talent to capture the benefits of AI and protect against its risks. Ending digital poverty is essential if the UK is to lead the conversation on AI on a global scale.
The technology sector is ready and willing to work closely with government and the education sector to ensure that we can use AI in the best way possible to support and educate students as they prepare to tap into an increasingly digitally savvy workforce.
Adult learners will also be supported to gain essential digital skills needed for life, work and study, thanks to new Digital Functional Skills Qualifications (DFSQs) courses which will start in September.
Research undertaken by Ipsos shows that 20% of adults across the UK have little or no essential digital skills that are essential to take an active part in modern life, work and society, such as turning on a device or connecting to Wi-Fi.
The new Digital and Computing Skills Education Taskforce will support this work by identifying what computing and digital skills are needed now and for the future, working closely with industry experts to encourage more young people to consider a careers in key sectors such as cyber security, AI. or informatics.
BESA Director General Caroline Wright said:
I welcome the Secretary of State’s focus on addressing the use of AI in education. EdTech is a tool that can support teaching and learning. Emerging technologies, such as large language models, have the potential to transform education and the future of work.
I am pleased that educators and industry are being invited to contribute to the call for evidence and I look forward to working closely with the department as it engages with the sector on this important issue over the coming months.
Chris Goodall, Deputy Head, Epsom and Ewell High School, Borne Trust:
As a school at the forefront of implementing educational technologies to improve teaching and learning, Epsom and Ewell High School, part of the Bourne Education Trust, wholeheartedly supports the Education Secretaries’ initiative to explore the potential of AI in education.
We have seen firsthand the impact AI can have on teaching and support staff in developing student engagement and greater personalized learning. We believe that AI technologies have the potential to transform teaching and learning, helping teachers manage their workloads effectively while increasing student outcomes.
However, we also recognize the risks and concerns that have rightly been highlighted across the sector and understand that it is essential to work towards the safe, secure and ethical use of AI. We look forward to contributing to this call for evidence and welcome the opportunity to share our experiences and insights in hopes of shaping the future of AI in education.
