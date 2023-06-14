Emory helps create a global university network focused on education, research, leadership and innovation





Five universities, including Emory, have signed a joint memorandum of understanding that lays the groundwork for a new global collaboration network focused on education, research, leadership and innovation. Partners are Emory University (USA), Hebrew University of Jerusalem (Israel), University of Bonn (Germany), University of St Andrews (UK) and Waseda University (Japan). Through this network, the five internationally renowned universities aim to facilitate academic collaboration, pool expert knowledge and learn from each other through best practices. The partners share a common approach to internationalization and will collaborate bilaterally and multilaterally on a range of projects designed to promote excellence in research and education and to expand the partners’ global impact. “Scholars and researchers from some of the member institutions have already received support for their collaborative work through existing bilateral relationships,” says Philip Wainwright, Emory’s vice provost for strategy and global initiatives. “The newly formed network presents an exciting opportunity to engage in multilateral cooperation, further expanding their collaborative efforts.” The network seeks to enhance and add value to each member’s institutional strategy for global engagement, building on the strong pre-existing ties between many of the founding members. “This is a small but most effective network for Waseda University, based on long-term cooperation and trust with other partners,” says Masahiko Gemma, vice president for international affairs at Waseda University. Increasing global reach and member connectivity is another Actuator the purpose of the network. Academic links between network members, including digital collaboration, can deepen understanding of higher education contexts around the world and allow sharing of best practices. “The mobility of staff and students between institutions is important for institutional internationalization and provides opportunities for building academic and cultural bridges, improving language skills and intercultural communication and mutual understanding,” says Oron Shagrir, vice president for international affairs at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. . Three multilateral pilot projects have already been developed, with dedicated working groups formed between project staff at each partner institution. The University of St Andrews is joined by partners in developing a postgraduate network, including an online symposium on ‘Pathways to International PhD Education’ held in 2022. “Developing links between institutions through which we can understand the different ways we operate for postgraduate students provides a meaningful opportunity to learn from different higher education settings and contexts and connecting students will foster new links and will deepen our partnerships in research”, he says. Brad MacKay, Vice-Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor (International Strategy and External Relations) at the University of St Andrews. Another multilateral project, led by the University of Bonn, focuses on social responsibility. After sharing relevant approaches to sustainability among partners, an online student workshop on best practices in engaging students for sustainability will be held later this year. “Sharing best practices to learn from each other is a major advantage of this multilateral network. We are happy to have the opportunity to link our sustainability initiatives with those of our network partners,” says Birgit Ulrike Münch, vice chancellor for international affairs at the University of Bonn. “I can hardly think of an area of ​​greater global importance, so approaching sustainability in this global environment is key for us.” The network’s third pilot project aims to scale up an established funding program, the Collaborative Research Grant, to a multilateral level by helping to fund joint projects by researchers from three or more network partner institutions. The idea for the global network grew during the COVID-19 pandemic, which itself demonstrated the need for international scientific collaboration. While the network has been very active online, the partners are now planning the first face-to-face meeting in the spring of 2024 to deepen the network and potentially extend it to other universities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.emory.edu/stories/2023/06/er_global_university_network_13-06-2023/story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos