Week of teaching and workshops to celebrate Indigenous peoples – The Brock News





From learning to string a wooden lacrosse stick to listening to traditional teachings, five event-filled days will honor the heritage, cultures and contributions of Indigenous peoples at Brock University next week. Hosted by Brocks Hadiyadagnhahs First Nations, Mtis and Inuit Student Center From Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 23, Indigenous Peoples Awareness Week (IPAW) will feature 20 workshops and guest presentations and is open to everyone, including those at Brock and beyond. community. Among the main weeks will be one workshop for the production of ribbon skirts Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 20; or presentation describing traditional Inuit life Tuesday, June 20; generation of mini Mtis Wednesday, June 21; and one Indigenous Youth Circle and Dyeing Workshop on Thursday, June 22. The University’s Schmon Tower will also be lit up in orange every night throughout the week. With so many activities planned, Hadiyadagnhahs Peer Assistant Sophia Carnovale said this year’s IPAW will be the best yet. We have planned hands-on workshops and guest presentations to make this week unforgettable, she said. It’s exciting to see the community respond so positively as we watch event registration numbers grow every day, especially since everyone is welcome to join us in celebrating and learning something new. We love to welcome new faces and share our traditional knowledge. Along with attending workshops throughout the week, Carnovale hopes attendees will also join the weekend festivities on Friday, June 23, which include a celebration at the Jubilee Court and a vendor fair. We welcome a large drum group back to campus for the first time since the pandemic to close out the week with a round dance that features singing, dancing and playing instruments while supporting local indigenous vendors, she said. It’s a perfect way to end a week full of education, celebration and fun. Robyn Bourgeois, Brocks Vice-Provost, Indigenous Engagement, said she hopes everyone in the Brock community and beyond will take the time to participate. IPAW is an opportunity to celebrate Indigenous excellence and for Brock folx to experience our ways of knowing and being, she said. Such experiences foster understanding and empathy that can contribute to decolonization and reconciliation. To learn more and register for the weeks activities, visit IPAW Eventbrite page.

