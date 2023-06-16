The Radcliff International Festival Committee announces the cancellation | Local News

A new Radcliffe festival has kicked off.
The Radcliffe International Festival will not be returning this September due to a scheduling conflict.
Committee members Toshie Murrell, Pam DeRoche, Julie Debibar, Pete Countryman, Kevin Parrett and Loren Hales regretfully announced the cancellation Thursday.
The committee reached a consensus regarding the status of the festival after much discussion, said a release issued by the committee. The Commission assures the public that this decision was not taken lightly.
The committee found several factors that contributed to the cancellation, the most important of which was timing.
The planned date for this year’s festival coincides with numerous community events in Radcliff, including Bourbon and Blades, the release said. The Town of Radcliff and Radcliff Public Works have provided significant assistance to both events in the past. The International Festival Committee recognizes that holding both events on the same day would strain the city’s resources and support, limiting the success of both events.
Also held on the same weekend, usually the second weekend in September, is Love Out Loud, another popular community event hosted by Abundant Life Church and the Radcliff Community Parade.
The International Festival does not want to hinder the success of its own event, nor does it want to hinder the success of others, the release said.
The international festival was proposed by Toshie Murrell in 2018 when she presented the idea to Radcliff Town Council. The festival aimed to celebrate the international heritage of Radcliffe and its residents.
The first festival was held in September 2019. The festival was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
This was a difficult decision that I cried tears over, one that our committee did not want to make, but instead of straining our first responders and the city’s resources, we chose to review a new date and time. for next year, Murrell said. who co-chairs the committee.
Held for three years, the festival had yet to establish a permanent home, changing location every year.
Our committee unanimously agreed that we want to support Bourbon and Blades and other city events planned for September 9, said co-chair Pam deRoche.
The goal is to return with a new festival date in 2024, the announcement states.
The committee expressed its gratitude for the support it has received for past events and this year.
The committee will issue refunds to those who have made charitable contributions or paid vendor fees for the 2023 festival, the release said. The Radcliff International Festival Committee apologizes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by the cancellation of the festival.