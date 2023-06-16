Fears of hottest year on record as global temperatures soar | Climate crisis

Global temperatures have accelerated to record highs this month, an ominous sign in the climate crisis ahead of an El Nio buildup that could potentially push 2023 to become the hottest year on record.

Preliminary global mean temperatures received so far in June are nearly 1C (1.8F) above levels previously recorded for the same month, going back to 1979. While the month is not yet complete and may not set a new June record, climate scientists say it follows a pattern of strengthening global warming that could see this year billed as the hottest on record, the top 2016.

There has been extraordinary global warming so far in June, confirmed Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth observation arm, which said the first few days of the month even marked an increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times. This is possibly the first time this has happened since industrialization, the agency said.

Long-term warming conditions caused by the burning of fossil fuels will probably get a further heat boost through El Nio, a naturally recurring phenomenon where parts of the Pacific Ocean heat up, typically causing temperatures to rise around the world.

Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said El Nio conditions are now present and will gradually strengthen early next year. Michael Mann, a climate scientist at the University of Pennsylvania, said human-caused warming would be exacerbated by an event that typically adds between 0.1C to 0.2C (0.18F to 0.36F) to the overall global temperature.

The global surface temperature anomaly is at or near record levels now, and 2023 will almost certainly be the warmest year on record, Mann said. This is likely to be true for nearly every El Nio year in the future, as long as we continue to heat the planet with fossil fuel burning and carbon pollution.

Mika Rantanen, a Finnish meteorologist, said that the intense heat so far this month was exceptional and that it was very certain to result in a record warm June.

This year has already seen severe, record-breaking heat waves sweeping countries from Puerto Rico THE Siberia in Spain, while sweltering heat in Canada helped fuel huge wildfires that blanketed the skies over New York and Washington with toxic smoke last week.

According to one update released by Noaa on Wednesdaythe world had its third warmest May in a 174-year temperature record last month, with North America and South America both having their hottest Mays on record.

Noaa is more cautious about the prospects for a record annual heat in 2023, putting the odds at around 12%, but said it is almost certain the year will rank in the top 10 warmest and there are many likely to be in the top five.

In May, the World Meteorological Organization warned that global temperatures will probably rise over the next five years, driven by El Nio as well as emissions, with another record hot year almost guaranteed during this period.

There is also a good chance that the average temperature will exceed 1.5C (2.7F) beyond pre-industrial times, a key threshold agreed by governments at which heat waves, droughts, floods and other climate impacts become significantly worse.

While people are feeling the heat on land, an even more remarkable burst of heat is taking place in the seas, with Noaa confirming a second straight month of record high ocean surface temperatures in May. Excess heat in the oceans, which cover 70% of the globe’s surface, affects overall global temperatures as well as distorts fish populations, bleaches coral reefs and drives coastal sea level rise.

The oceans have been steadily warming, but now we’re seeing record temperatures, which is certainly alarming given that we expect El Nio to strengthen, said Ellen Bartow-Gillies, a climate scientist at Noaa. This will undoubtedly have an impact on the rest of the world.

Guardian graph from Noaa data in April 2023.

Bartow-Gillies said Noaa had not yet processed its temperature data for June, but it looked like elevated heat would continue this month, although El Nio would not be a major factor until later in the year. “We’re off to a pretty warm start to the year, it’s not unprecedented, but we could get even warmer because of El Nio,” she said.

Regardless of whether 2023 ends up being the hottest on record, scientists warn that the escalating impacts of the climate crisis are now clearly visible and will not slow until greenhouse gas emissions are radically reduced.

Without stronger emissions cuts, the changes we’re seeing are just the beginning of the negative impacts we can expect to see, said Natalie Mahowald, an atmospheric scientist at Cornell University. This year and the extreme events we have seen so far should serve as a warning.