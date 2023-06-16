Cancer Research UK – Science Blog

Scotland’s new cancer strategy was launched yesterday. Here, Dr Sorcha Hume, Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Scotland, describes how it has the potential to transform a cancer system this isdisappointing patients.
The grim statistic that one in two of us will develop cancer in our lifetime makes the Scottish Government’s new 10-year cancer strategy absolutely critical to all our futures.
The need to transform cancer services in Scotland has never been clearer. Cancer Research UK predicts that the number of people diagnosed with cancer in Scotland will rise by a quarter by 2040, taking the number of new cases to more than 42,000 for the first time, putting even more strain on in an NHS under pressure.
Latest figures show Scotland’s worst cancer waiting times on record. From October to December 2022, more than one in four patients waited too long to start treatment. Cancer waiting times are a good barometer of how the NHS is working, so this shows that more needs to be done to ensure cancer is diagnosed earlier, when it is most treatable.
CCancer strategies may not seem exciting, but they provide a vital roadmap for change and are essential to improving survival. International research shows that countries with properly funded plans are more likely to achieve better cancer outcomes.
So what’s the verdict on the government’s new cancer strategy?
Firstly, the good news is that it has all the right ingredients to be an effective plan for people in Scotland. If fully funded and implemented, the plan will help improve the way we diagnose, treat and care for cancer patients in this country.
Key to the success of the plans will be ensuring the right amount of financial investment in the cancer services themselves. This plan must now be put into action with its new measures implemented rapidly.
Having trained in medicine in my previous career, I saw first-hand the anxiety it causes patients to wait for cancer results and treatment. I also witnessed how cancer services are overstretched due to years of low investment in manpower and specialist equipment.
People in Scotland urgently need more specialist medical staff to ensure they are diagnosed quickly as early diagnosis followed by prompt treatment can make the vital difference between a good and bad outcome.
It takes 15 years to train an oncologist, pathologist, radiologist or surgeon, and international comparisons show that countries with the greatest improvements in cancer survival, such as Denmark, are those with long-term and adequately funded cancer plans.
It is clear that there is a UK-wide workforce problem and there are no easy solutions, but the Scottish Government’s plan to retain, recruit and train more staff will certainly help.
Finally, the plan should address health disparities by helping to bring about equal access to cancer services and testing opportunities, as well as education about how they can take action to reduce their risk of developing cancer.
Cancer Research UK published a landmark report last year which found that around 4,900 extra cases of cancer a year are linked to deprivation in Scotland. It is not fair that those who live in more deprived areas are not only more at risk of cancer, but are also more likely to die from their disease.
It is encouraging to see an overall priority to reduce health inequalities across all ten ambitions set out in the strategy. Indeed, the plan’s strategic goal is to improve cancer survival and provide excellent, equally accessible care no matter where a person lives.
We need the Scottish Government to take bold action to stop this unacceptable change in our society. And we look forward to working with them to achieve Cancer Research UK’s aim that beating cancer means beating cancer for everyone.
This new plan aims to prevent cancer, improve early diagnosis and provide patients with the treatment they need. Getting its execution right could take Scotland from a world laggard to a world leader in cancer survival, something that would benefit us all.
