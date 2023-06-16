IfATE promises review of professional standards IfATE will review professional standards

Standards established for review include those where updates are “necessary” to support evolving capabilities

The government’s apprenticeship and technical education quango has pledged to review high-priority vocational standards this year.

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) this week published plans to simplify the skills system, in the form of its report A Simple Skills System.

While the proposals were light on tangible new actions to simplify the system, the highlight was the launch of a new job mapping service, which aims to make it easier for people to check options for training for a job and then progress to advanced skill levels on tablets and mobile phones.

In addition, the institute said it would use big data to rapidly identify where change is needed to support the economy, improve the way we work with employers to develop professional standards and prioritize reviews of those standards where change is most needed.

An occupational standard is a description of an occupation. It contains a professional profile and describes the knowledge, skills and behaviors required for someone to be competent in the tasks of the profession. They are used to design apprenticeships, T-levels and, increasingly, new technical qualifications.

IfATE’s report pledged to review standards in occupations identified as high priority where updates are needed to support emerging skills, so that more people secure the skills they need to be successful in a future economy this year .

Chief executive Jennifer Coupland said the institute was working out exactly how many standards to revise with the Department for Education.

She said Week of FE: We have a compliance tool that takes into consideration all kinds of criteria such as regulatory changes and whether there have been any technological changes. And the combination of these features pushes benchmarks to the top of the review list.

Read the simplest skills of IfATEs Full system report here.