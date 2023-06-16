Super Formula reflects the vision for an international future

With the COVID-19 pandemic finally in the rearview mirror and Japan opening up to the world again, Super Formula’s quest to reach a more international following is back at the top of the championship’s agenda.

The series has not staged a race outside of Japan for nearly two decades, and the number of non-Japanese drivers on the grid (four out of 22) remains small by historical standards. But. as Ueno-san explains below, there are plans to change all that. Read on to find out exactly what’s in store.

JK: With Japan opening up to the world again after the COVID-19 pandemic, how do you envision Super Formula changing in the coming seasons? Do you have an image of what the championship will be like in five or 10 years?

YU: At the top of the motorsport pyramid in Europe, we have Formula 1, and in America, we have IndyCar. So our goal is to represent the top of the pyramid in the Asian region. This is a big objective that we have. But to do that, just taking the product we have now overseas is not enough in itself.

We want to attract many drivers from other countries, from Europe, from Asia, from Oceania and create a high quality race that is attractive to drivers from all over the world. Then we will be in a position that the tracks from other countries will move forward and we will want to keep our races. But the first step is to increase the number of cars on the grid and bring in more foreign teams and foreign drivers to create an attractive platform.

JK: It’s been a decade since the series name changed from Formula Nippon to Super Formula, but the championship is still very Japanese and heavily influenced by Toyota and Honda. So how do we get out of this and into the goal?

YU: As I said earlier, I think one of the keys to being successful in a certain country is to have a good team or driver from that country participating in the series. Going back to when Japan is booming F1 [the period in the late 1980s to early 1990s when F1 went from obscurity to being extremely popular in Japan – ed] began, Honda was participating, [Satoru] Nakajima-san was there as a driver, so having them there was the impetus for F1 becoming very popular in Japan.

If we just take our series as it is now to another country, it would be very difficult to make it a popular event because there is not much representation from other countries. So the first step is to open our doors and create a platform that welcomes competitors from other countries. And then, with them, we can go and compete in other countries.

JK: How do you attract more drivers from Asian countries? Could there be a scholarship system, or a way to increase the chances for Asian drivers to compete in Super Formula Lights?

YU: There are many different ways. We could do a scholarship, or maybe we could directly provide the team and the mechanics ourselves, but first we need a stable business platform. I’m not sure yet what exactly we’re going to do.

As you know, to get a place in Super Formula is very difficult for an overseas driver. So it’s very important that we work to improve that situation, and as a company, that’s one of our responsibilities and something we have to work on.

Of course, we have the support of two big manufacturers, Toyota and Honda, but we are not 100 percent dependent on them. There must be teamwork. I think expanding into the Asian market is also a good thing for Toyota and Honda.

So if it’s in the form of a scholarship, in the same way that drivers who have been successful in our series go on to compete in other categories overseas, eventually we want to further support Super Formula Lights and the Japanese Regional Formula Championship so that drivers from those series can be increased. It’s not just about our category; we want to spread the same philosophy in our nutrition series so that we can all aim for the same goal.

JK: JRP chairman Masahiko Kondo recently said that he wants to see more foreign drivers and less young Toyota and Honda drivers in the future. What do you think about this?

I think there was little personal thought without Kondo. Depending on how you interpret what he said, it might sound like he wants to get rid of Japanese drivers. I want to create a level playing field. But of course, simple math dictates that if you bring in a foreign driver, there is one less slot available on the grid for a Japanese driver.

At the moment we have 22 cars, but in the future I want to have about 30 cars. I think having more cars is an important factor in becoming more attractive overseas. For example, I would like to have 10 very experienced drivers, 10 new Japanese drivers and 10 foreign drivers. I think this combination would make a very interesting series.

One of the biggest things for us is to increase the number of cars and the number of teams, so JRP has to consider how we will support the teams to achieve this goal. If we can make more money, we can support the teams more. And we also need to control costs. These two pillars are important.

JK: If there is a 30-car grid, will all the cars be powered by Toyota or Honda?

YU: I don’t want to rule out the possibility of attracting another engine supplier. But the quality of the series and the costs are two important points. If there are more producers and costs go up, then that creates more problems, which we don’t want. We have to find a way not to increase costs. It’s not a definite yes or no to having a third party manufacturer.

JK: How do you expand overseas without significantly increasing costs?

YU: First is the matter of adjusting the calendar. One thing is how we export cars, logistics. We can ship by sea or air, and the costs vary greatly. This is just an idea that came to me, but you could have the main season in Japan from April to October and then do the overseas races all together in the winter and create a quiet season.

We also have to consider testing, because this year there are not many chances for new drivers to drive. They need to build up their mileage to become fast drivers, so it would be a good idea to have a winter series for them.

JK: Have you considered having a high-profile guest driver to liven up the series? It’s the classic example of Tony Kanaan racing in Formula Nippon

YU: For the fans, I think it’s important that we have a driver like Liam [Lawson], which can provide a benchmark of the level of a senior executive from abroad. In the past, we had Kazuyoshi Hoshino providing the standard – if you can be faster than Hoshino-san, then you are good enough for Formula 1. I think there is a lot of value in having a driver who is in that position.

We have had drivers like Ryo Hirakawa, Kamui Kobayashi, Kazuki Nakajima, Naoki Yamamoto, who have driven in F1 and WEC. Then we had Alex Palou, Felix Rosenqvist, Pierre Gasly, Nick Cassidy, I think the championship level is well understood overseas. So the presence of big names is important for the fans to understand the level of the pilots.

In terms of guest drivers, it’s more of a thing for Honda and Toyota to consider, but having Liam is fantastic for us.

JK: How do you want Super Formula’s relationship with F1 to be in the future? More like F2, a stepping stone to F1, or more like IndyCar with drivers going back and forth?

YU: I don’t have a specific idea to see drivers going back and forth between F1 and Super Formula. But more than that, I want the drivers who succeed here to be able to go on and be successful in every other category around the world that they race.

It’s not about becoming a stepping stone to F1, or WEC, or IndyCar, or SUPER GT. It’s about Super Formula champions who can perform in any category they go to next. This is the quality we aim for, so that Super Formula becomes an attractive destination for Asian drivers.