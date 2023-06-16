South East Water imposes pipe ban after water shortages in Kent and Sussex | water

A pipe ban is set to come into effect across Kent and Sussex as a result of record demand for drinking water, South East Water bosses have said.

Some parts of the region have been left with little or no water this week during the hot weather, forcing schools to close and residents to get drinking water from bottled water stations.

A plea to use only essential water has stretched from Haywards Heath in West Sussex to Whitstable in Kent. The temporary ban on hoses and sprinklers will go into effect on June 26.

South East Water said that despite providing an extra 120 million liters of water a day, demand in June had broken records set during the Covid lockdown heatwave.

The firms chief executive, David Hinton, said: This situation has developed much faster than last year. Granted, we have seen increased customer demand in line with the hotter weather, however this has affected our ability to keep all customers in supply at all times.

Despite the request to help customers to only use water for essential uses, unfortunately we are now left with no choice but to introduce this temporary stop-use restriction to protect customer supplies in Kent and Sussex.

Hinton said the long-term forecast for the summer is dry with little precipitation. Restricting the use of hoses and sprinklers to ensure we have enough water for our customers’ essential use will ensure we can serve our vulnerable customers and protect the local environment, he said.

Three schools in East Sussex were partially closed due to a lack of water on Friday. Mark Cross Church of England Primary School in Crowborough said it was unable to open to year-round groups due to reduced sanitation and a lack of running water.

Areas with no or low water pressure during the week include Crowborough, Wadhurst, Mayfield, Lewes, Newhaven in East Sussex and Biddenden, Staplehurst, Cranbrook and Ashford in Kent.

Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani had already called on South East Water to introduce a standpipe ban since slamming the company for horrific outages across its East Sussex area.

Today is the sixth day of misery and they were still counting. It is always too hot or too cold for [South East Water] to meet demand in the Wealden. We’ve been here before and the lessons are never learned, she wrote Friday before the hosepipe ban was announced.