The international Catholic movement encourages support for the Pope





The main convenor of the Love Pope Mother International Movement (LOPM) in the Philippines shares the association’s goal: to mobilize the Catholic faithful and appeal to all institutions to offer support to Pope Francis and to every Successor of Saint Peter.

By Rechilda Blinds In an interview with Vatican News on June 15, Filipino Jose Mario Maximiano, head of the Love Papa Nana International Movement (LOPM) in Manila, Philippines, explained that LOPM International is a grassroots international Catholic movement with clergy , lay leaders, women, religious and young people who participate in the synodal process, under the guidance of their bishops. Mr. Maximiano added that the movement offers positive experiences, places and tools of all kinds, shapes and forms to promote and explain to people advertising inside Church reforms, he specified. In the case of Pope Francis, his papal teachings: Laudato si’, Amoris laetitia, Fratelli tutti, Guardians of tradition, Preach the GospelSynod on Synodality and others. He said that LOPM International is important because it explains its role and participation lay Christians (Christian laity) in the mission of the Church. The Manila leader also emphasized that the movement was initiated by the Synodality. LOPM International is one of the most meaningful fruits harvested from the synodal process launched by Pope Francis in 2021, with the Father of the Family walking together with his children, he continued. In the synodal process we read the signs of the times and felt the need for a global movement, a movement started from below, by believers on the ground. People of the Catholic Church Mr. Maximiano said that the movement began in the Philippines and that many people around the globe are working together to achieve its goals, including bishop advisers from Japan, Papua New Guinea and the Philippines, Conventions from Italy, Spain, Portugal, and United. Kingdom, Indonesia and New Zealand, besides a dozen local congresses, a superior general, three provincial superiors, several presidents of national Catholic organizations. He noted that the convenors, partners, volunteers and advisers of the movement are armed with pure love and deep respect for our Holy Mother Church and her visible head, the Successor of St. Peter, without personal ambitions, except the ambition for love and support. the bishop of Rome. He mentioned that the educational-doctrinal, affective and supportive goals of the movement together prayer will also serve as a great torch of faith, hope and solidarity for many Christian believers. The Filipino conventor believes that collective efforts in this movement will bring much joy to the father of the family called the Catholic Church. Leading people to Christ Mr. Maximiano noted that LOPM International encourages people to engage in the Church. One of the four objectives is doctrinal. We guide people through education, formation and new evangelization and, in the process, explain why lay members of the faithful (Religion of Christ) should be involved and participate actively, he added. Part of this is our aim to convince the silent majority, the confused Christians and the doubters at the grassroots and among the leaders of the Church to become strong supporters of the Vicar of Christ. He went on to say that LOPM International has been overwhelmed with love. We want more people to love God and love the Pope. Loving our Pope is a concrete manifestation of our love for Jesus, further he. Love in motion is expressed in words and deeds. Mr. Maximiano closed the interview by inviting others to spread love in the Church and give a hand, touch a heart, inspire a soul, today and every day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2023-06/international-catholic-movement-pope-francis.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos