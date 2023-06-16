International
Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 9 days after surgeryExBulletin
Andrew Medicini/AP
ROME Pope Francis was released from a Rome hospital on Friday where he underwent abdominal surgery to repair a hernia and remove scars from previous operations, with his surgeon saying the pope was “better than before”. his nine-day hospitalization.
Frančesku, 86, left the Gemelli Polyclinic’s main exit in a wheelchair, smiling, waving and saying “thank you” to a crowd of supporters. He stood up to get into the little Vatican car that was waiting for him. A short distance before he reached the white Fiat 500, reporters thrust microphones into his face.
The Pope seemed to put the microphones away, graciously. “Still alive,” Francis said humorously when asked how he was doing. As he smiled and shook hands, his face looked gaunt and thinner than usual.
When a reporter asked for a comment about the sinking of a boat full of migrants off Greece, which claimed dozens of lives and left hundreds missing, he replied: “Very sad.”
Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the surgeon who performed the Pope’s three-hour operation on June 7, was outside the hospital with the growing crowd as Francis emerged.
“The Pope is fine. He is better than before,” Alfieri told reporters after saying goodbye to Francis and the Pope getting into the car.
After his surgery and recovery, Francis will be “stronger,” the doctor said.
The Vatican press office announced that Francis would make his traditional Sunday noon appearance at an apostolic window overlooking St. Peter’s Square to greet the public, an engagement lasting about 10 minutes.
But his usual Wednesday morning audience with thousands of faithful in the square “has been canceled to protect the Holy Father’s recovery from surgery,” the announcement said. The general audience lasts about an hour and includes a speech by the pope.
Instead, Francis will meet Wednesday afternoon with Brazilian President Luiz Lula da Silva, the Vatican said.
Instead of heading straight back to the Vatican, Francis stopped to pray for 10 minutes before an icon of the Virgin Mary at the famous Basilica of Saint Mary Major, which he often visits after trips abroad to give thanks. He also went there after being discharged from the same hospital following treatment for bronchitis earlier this year.
Tourists at the basilica excitedly snapped photos of the pope, who remained in a wheelchair as he prayed. Some people in the crowd outside wept as he left and headed for the Holy See hotel, where he lives on the grounds of Vatican City.
Before arriving home, Francis made two more stops, first at a convent adjacent to the Vatican to greet the nuns and then outside one of the gates of the walled city-state to get out of his car in order to shaking hands and thanking the police officers who provided a motorcycle escort.
Hours after the operation, Alfieri said the scars, which had come from previous abdominal surgeries, had caused the pope increasing pain. According to doctors, there was also a risk of an intestinal blockage if adhesions or scar tissue were not removed.
No complications occurred during the operation or while the pope was recovering in Gemelli’s 10th-floor apartment, reserved exclusively for the hospitalization of popes, according to the pope’s medical staff.
Alfieri has said that Francis, in choosing to have the operation in June, calculated that he would return in time for a planned August trip to Portugal. “He has confirmed all” of his travels, the surgeon said.
“In fact, he will be able to handle them better than before because now he won’t have the discomfort he had,” Alfieri said.
Along with an early August pilgrimage to Portugal for a group of Catholic youth, Francis has a trip to Mongolia scheduled to begin Aug. 31, the first ever visit by a pope to that Asian country.
In a little less than two years, Frančesku was hospitalized three times at the Gemelli Polyclinic. In July 2021, he underwent surgery to remove a 33-centimeter (13-inch) section of his intestine due to a narrowing of his colon.
That, as well as abdominal surgery years ago in his native Argentina before he became pontiff, had contributed to the painful scars, according to Alfieri.
Francis returned to the hospital this spring to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment for bronchitis. As a young man in his native Argentina, Francis had part of one of his lungs removed after an infection.
Before this month’s surgery, Francis appeared to be walking better, with the help of a cane, after months of frequent wheelchair use due to a painful knee problem. He also suffered from sciatica, a painful inflammation of a nerve that runs from the back to the leg.
On Friday, Alfieri expressed confidence that the pope will pick up the pace as he resumes his meeting-packed days at the Vatican.
“He will listen to us a little more, because he has important commitments that he has confirmed, including trips,” said the surgeon.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/06/16/1182701126/pope-francis-leaves-hospital-surgery
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The best compression recovery boots of 2023
- Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 9 days after surgeryExBulletin
- Middleville bat tests positive for rabies, first time in Barry County this year
- An earthquake recorded in Lawrence County
- rights and press organizations denounce repression of critical voices in Pakistan | Press Freedom News
- Xi Jinping meets Bill Gates in China, calls him ‘an old friend’
- Joko Widodo will make a presidential decree because the IMB for places of worship is complicated. The government must have the courage to revoke the SKB of 2 ministers
- Utah Valley Pride Theater Festival offers to collect and share LGBTQ+ stories | News, Sports, Jobs
- The Maltese Olympic Committee votes to temporarily suspend the Malta Table Tennis Association
- GMA3’s Dr. Jen Ashton flaunts curves in a figure-hugging pink dress as she savors life with beauty and balance
- Dow Ticks higher; Chinese stocks rise on stimulus hopes
- The international Catholic movement encourages support for the Pope