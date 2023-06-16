Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 9 days after surgeryExBulletin



Andrew Medicini/AP

ROME Pope Francis was released from a Rome hospital on Friday where he underwent abdominal surgery to repair a hernia and remove scars from previous operations, with his surgeon saying the pope was “better than before”. his nine-day hospitalization.

Frančesku, 86, left the Gemelli Polyclinic’s main exit in a wheelchair, smiling, waving and saying “thank you” to a crowd of supporters. He stood up to get into the little Vatican car that was waiting for him. A short distance before he reached the white Fiat 500, reporters thrust microphones into his face.

The Pope seemed to put the microphones away, graciously. “Still alive,” Francis said humorously when asked how he was doing. As he smiled and shook hands, his face looked gaunt and thinner than usual.

When a reporter asked for a comment about the sinking of a boat full of migrants off Greece, which claimed dozens of lives and left hundreds missing, he replied: “Very sad.”

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the surgeon who performed the Pope’s three-hour operation on June 7, was outside the hospital with the growing crowd as Francis emerged.

“The Pope is fine. He is better than before,” Alfieri told reporters after saying goodbye to Francis and the Pope getting into the car.

After his surgery and recovery, Francis will be “stronger,” the doctor said.

The Vatican press office announced that Francis would make his traditional Sunday noon appearance at an apostolic window overlooking St. Peter’s Square to greet the public, an engagement lasting about 10 minutes.

But his usual Wednesday morning audience with thousands of faithful in the square “has been canceled to protect the Holy Father’s recovery from surgery,” the announcement said. The general audience lasts about an hour and includes a speech by the pope.

Instead, Francis will meet Wednesday afternoon with Brazilian President Luiz Lula da Silva, the Vatican said.

Instead of heading straight back to the Vatican, Francis stopped to pray for 10 minutes before an icon of the Virgin Mary at the famous Basilica of Saint Mary Major, which he often visits after trips abroad to give thanks. He also went there after being discharged from the same hospital following treatment for bronchitis earlier this year.

Tourists at the basilica excitedly snapped photos of the pope, who remained in a wheelchair as he prayed. Some people in the crowd outside wept as he left and headed for the Holy See hotel, where he lives on the grounds of Vatican City.

Before arriving home, Francis made two more stops, first at a convent adjacent to the Vatican to greet the nuns and then outside one of the gates of the walled city-state to get out of his car in order to shaking hands and thanking the police officers who provided a motorcycle escort.

Hours after the operation, Alfieri said the scars, which had come from previous abdominal surgeries, had caused the pope increasing pain. According to doctors, there was also a risk of an intestinal blockage if adhesions or scar tissue were not removed.

No complications occurred during the operation or while the pope was recovering in Gemelli’s 10th-floor apartment, reserved exclusively for the hospitalization of popes, according to the pope’s medical staff.

Alfieri has said that Francis, in choosing to have the operation in June, calculated that he would return in time for a planned August trip to Portugal. “He has confirmed all” of his travels, the surgeon said.

“In fact, he will be able to handle them better than before because now he won’t have the discomfort he had,” Alfieri said.

Along with an early August pilgrimage to Portugal for a group of Catholic youth, Francis has a trip to Mongolia scheduled to begin Aug. 31, the first ever visit by a pope to that Asian country.

In a little less than two years, Frančesku was hospitalized three times at the Gemelli Polyclinic. In July 2021, he underwent surgery to remove a 33-centimeter (13-inch) section of his intestine due to a narrowing of his colon.

That, as well as abdominal surgery years ago in his native Argentina before he became pontiff, had contributed to the painful scars, according to Alfieri.

Francis returned to the hospital this spring to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment for bronchitis. As a young man in his native Argentina, Francis had part of one of his lungs removed after an infection.

Before this month’s surgery, Francis appeared to be walking better, with the help of a cane, after months of frequent wheelchair use due to a painful knee problem. He also suffered from sciatica, a painful inflammation of a nerve that runs from the back to the leg.

On Friday, Alfieri expressed confidence that the pope will pick up the pace as he resumes his meeting-packed days at the Vatican.

“He will listen to us a little more, because he has important commitments that he has confirmed, including trips,” said the surgeon.