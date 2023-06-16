Meito Dormitory Voice: Laura, Brazil | News | International Dormitories | University School of NUCB





Our university offers international dormitories housing both Japanese and international students – fostering an international community both on and off campus, where students can develop independence, a sense of responsibility, and diverse values. Each dormitory is conveniently located for academic and club activities, allowing students to enjoy a safe and comfortable student life. We interviewed Laura a Global BBA student who joined NUCB in Spring 2023. She shares a detailed insight into her life in Japan and the Meito dorm and offers practical advice on travel options at NUCB and shares essential tips for effective budgeting while living in a dorm.

Friendly and welcoming I really like the dorm life. It allows me to meet and make friends with people from different backgrounds and nationalities, giving me the opportunity to learn about different cultures. The community in Meito is very welcoming and friendly. The dormitory houses both international and Japanese students, which leads to an exchange of cultures and perspectives that contribute to the warm atmosphere. Everyone is open to making friends and learning about each other’s cultures. The lobby at Meito is also often used for gatherings, which are always enjoyable and a great place to hang out with friends. Convenient location There are two stations near Meito Dormitory, Kamiyashiro and Issha. You can reach either of these in about 15 to 20 minutes on foot. From there, you take a train to Fujigaoka Station, change trains at Koen Nisshi Station, and then catch a bus to NUCB. As a student, you can get a commuter pass, which allows unlimited travel between two selected stations. I chose Nagoya and Koen Nisshi as my stops, costing me 37,000 yen for three months. My personal journey involves walking to the station, catching trains and then the bus. I leave the hostel around 7:50 or 8:00 arriving at NUCB around 9:05. The area around Meito Dormitory is quite convenient. Supermarket and pharmacy are only 2 minutes walk from the hostel. Downtown Nagoya is 17 minutes away by train, and there are plenty of restaurants and karaoke spots around the hostel to visit at your leisure. Advice for young people When moving into a dorm, you should consider the cost of necessities that are not provided, such as a mattress, blankets, pillows, pots, pans, and toiletries. If you’re thinking of moving to Meito, you might also want to consider buying a bicycle to get to the station faster.

NUCB has a unique student dormitory scholarship system as one of its student support programs. The scholarship is available to all students, regardless of whether they apply from Japan or overseas, students can enter the dormitory from 10,000 yen per month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nucba.ac.jp/en/dormitory/news/entry-24857.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos