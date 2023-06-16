Global temperatures rise briefly above key climate threshold, scientists warn of more extremes





BERLIN (AP) Temperatures around the world briefly exceeded a key warming threshold earlier this month, a hint of the heat and its damage to come, scientists worry. The mercury has since dipped again, but experts say the brief surge marked a new global heat record for June and points to more extremes ahead as the planet enters an El Nio phase that could last for years. READ MORE: Magic 1.5: What lies behind the elusive main goal of the climate talks Researchers at the European Union’s Climate Change Service, Copernicus, said Thursday that in early June global surface air temperatures rose 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels for the first time. That’s the threshold governments said they would try to stay within at a 2015 summit in Paris. Just because we’ve temporarily gone above 1.5 degrees doesn’t mean we’ve breached the Paris Agreement limit,” warned Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus programme. For this to happen, the globe must exceed that threshold for a much longer period of timesuch as a few decades instead of a few weeks. However, the 11 days spent at the 1.5 degree threshold shows how important it is for scientists to closely monitor the health of the planet, not least because previous points above 1.5 have all occurred during winter or spring in the Northern Hemisphere, she said. . . It is really critical to monitor the situation, to understand what implications this has for the coming summer. As a climate scientist, I feel like I’m watching a global train wreck in slow motion. It’s quite frustrating, said Andrew Weaver of the University of Victoria, who was not part of the measurements. That’s because a three-year La Nia phase, which tends to moderate the effects of global warming, has given way to the opposite, an El Nio period, which can add half a degree or more to average temperatures. The expectation is that 2024 will be even warmer than 2023 as this El Nio continues to develop, Burgess said. We also know that the warmer the global climate is, the more likely we are to have extreme events and the more severe those extreme events can be,” she said. “So there is a direct link between the rate of global warming and the frequency and intensity of extreme events. READ MORE: Earth has nearly a 50 percent chance of reaching the main warming threshold in the next five years, the report says Stefan Rahmstorf of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research said the Copernicus data are a reminder of how close we are to the 1.5C global warming limit, beyond which there are huge risks for humanity in terms of climate instability and system losses. of the ecosystem. Rob Jackson, a climate scientist at Stanford University who, like Rahmstorf, was not involved in collecting the Copernicus data, said their significance is still unclear. But sometime in the next few years we will break global temperature records, he said. It’s El Nino coming, yes. But it’s not just El Nino. We have loaded the climate system. No one should be surprised when we set extended global records. 1.5 C is coming fast; it may already be here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/science/global-temperatures-briefly-spike-above-key-climate-threshold-scientists-warn-of-more-extremes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos