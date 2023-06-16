



The City of Burlington is excited to celebrate Canada Day, which is extra special as it is Burlington’s 150th anniversary year. The City of Burlington’s Canada Day, sponsored by Bunzl and Burlington 150 celebrations, will officially begin at 4:00 pm with the Burlington Teen Tour Band and remarks by Mayor Meed Ward and special guests at the opening ceremony. The opening ceremony will be emceed by Clint Bubba ONeil, television sports broadcaster with CHCH TV. All events, except the citizenship ceremony, will be held at Spencer Smith Park. The citizenship ceremony will be held at Civic Hall Square, 426 Brant St. All of the special musical guests have called Burlington home. Performances will begin immediately following the opening ceremony, kicking off with Rob Preuss (of The Spoons & Honeymoon Suite) and friends, and will feature several top-billing musicians playing until the fireworks. July 1 events at Spencer Smith Park breakfast Yoga in the park

Canada Day Run, 1k and 5k. Afternoon and evening Opening ceremonies and entertainment on stage begins at 4:00 p.m

Food vendors and market Special musical performance from 6 to 10 p.m

Fireworks at 10:00 p.m Canadian citizenship ceremony at Civic Square, 426 Brant St. will begin at 1:00 p.m. Free Canada Day Transit and Burlington Transit

Downtown parking is in high demand during Canada Day celebrations. Residents are encouraged to consider other transportation options such as cycling, walking, carpooling or Transit Burlington. A fully accessible and free shuttle service will operate from 2 to 11 p.m. The shuttle will stop at the Burlington GO Station (North Side) and travel to the downtown bus terminal. There will be free bike parking next to the Waterfront Hotel for cyclists to secure their bikes. Burlington Transit is extending holiday service on most routes until 11pm on July 1st. Plan your trip to myride.burlingtontransit.ca and leave the driving to us on Canada Day. Updates will be posted at burlington.ca/canadaday. Burlington is a city where people, nature and businesses thrive. Sign up to learn more about Burlington at burlington.ca/subscribe and follow @CityBurlington on social media. quotas Chairwoman Marianne Meed Ward Canada Day is an opportunity to reflect on what makes our country special — the freedoms we enjoy, fought for by our veterans; people from many different lands and cultures who add to the rich and diverse cultural tapestry of our community; and Indigenous Peoples, who have been custodians of the land and traditional knowledge before our nation was founded. This year also marks Burlington’s 150+ year anniversary. The centuries-old journey of our cities began 150 years ago and + recognizes the indigenous peoples who were on the land long before that. The crest of our city has the motto Stand By which means to stand with and together to help each other, as well as to be ready for action. Our city and our residents have demonstrated all of these aspects throughout these past decades and continue to do so today — being dedicated to serving each other and our community. Emilie Cote, Director of Recreation, Community and Culture Musical performers will be announced shortly before their performance. If there are, you won’t want to miss them starting at 6 p.m one thing we know, the music and the whole party will be amazing. Give yourself time to find parking or walk from the transport area. This will be a great day from start to finish for everyone. Relationships burlington.ca/canadaday burlingtontransit.ca -30-

