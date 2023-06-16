Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken Visits China to Open DialogueExBulletin



change the subtitles Susan Walsh/AP

TAIPEI, Taiwan Convergence or contraction? Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Beijing this weekend to meet with senior Chinese officials in an effort to mend cratering US-China relations, even as both countries pursue policies designed to counter the other’s influence.

This is Blinken’s first trip to China as Secretary of State, the first by a member of President Biden’s cabinet, which he was forced to delay after the February discovery of a Chinese surveillance balloon in US airspace.

Here’s why this trip matters.

This is a step towards communication

US officials hope Blinken’s upcoming visit will pave the way for more bilateral meetings and restore routine exchanges on diplomatic and trade issues. But experts warn that these meetings are just the beginning as the two countries figure out how to compete and coexist with each other.

“The trip is the initial stage of an exploratory process to determine whether there is mutual intent to moderate the relationship,” says Ryan Hass, a former National Security Council official during the Obama administration and now a senior fellow at Brookings. Institution.

Blinken’s journey is based on previous encounters. In May, national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with the Chinese chief diplomat, Wang Yi, in Austria. She was Following with a visit by senior Chinese trade officials to Washington, DC

However, progress is mixed. Earlier this month, China’s defense chief Li Shangfu declined a meeting request from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin because the US sanctioned Li in 2018 for procuring Russian-made weapons for the Chinese military.

“It’s going to be difficult because no leader wants to be seen as giving in to the other side or accommodating the other side’s demands or wishes,” Hass says.

Zhu Feng, a professor of international relations at Nanjing University, says the burden is on the US to first show it is willing to compromise, but he is pessimistic that any change will happen.

“For now, the most important thing is that the US has closed China as its biggest strategic rival, and this is the consensus of all US strategic policy institutions, and so there cannot be any substantial movement to China’s current oppression. Zhu says.

Neither China nor the US is backing down on key issues



change the subtitles Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held a phone call with Blinken on Tuesday in preparation for his trip to China this weekend.

of said the US State Department Blinken “discussed the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage US-PRC [People’s Republic of China] relations to avoid miscalculations and conflicts, addressed a range of bilateral and global issues, and made it clear that the US will continue to use diplomatic engagement to raise areas of concern as well as areas of potential cooperation.”

IN Reading China, the Foreign Ministry said Qin addressed “new difficulties and challenges” in the countries’ relations. Qin “stressed that the United States should respect them, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and stop undermining China’s sovereignty, security and development interests in the name of competition,” the Chinese report said.

“The phone call serves as a reminder to the US side: we would not reject its request for a visit, but it should come only when it is made with sincerity and true intentions to improve bilateral relations,” Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University, which studies the country’s relations with the US, said THE Global Timesa Chinese state tabloid.

Chinese officials and academics have repeated this call for a show of “sincerity” by the US at international forums and in diplomatic statements over the past month. They have made these calls in hopes of building what Chinese officials call the “Bali consensus”: calls for greater engagement following a friendly one-on-one meeting between President Biden and China’s leader Xi Jinping in Indonesia last year.

But there are different conceptions of what that “consensus” even entails. “When the Chinese side says, ‘Bali consensus,’ I’m not sure they mean the same thing as the US, the US hasn’t actually used that phrase,” says Nathaniel Sher, a senior research analyst at the Carnegie Endowment. for international peace.

“Minister Qin has said that he hopes that US-China relations will return to a healthy and stable development path, but this is just wishful thinking,” said Zhu, a professor at Nanjing University.

US officials are signaling that the US is not compromising on core issues such as semiconductor export controls, congressional visits to Taiwan and sanctions against Chinese officials for human rights abuses, despite renewed diplomatic engagement with China.

“After investing at home and strengthening ties with allies abroad, now is precisely the time for intensive diplomacy,” Kurt Campbell, the top U.S. policy official for Asia. said during a conference call this week. “At the same time, there is nothing incompatible with vigorous competition and dialogue with the PRC on a range of issues.”

Countries around the world are watching closely



change the subtitles Jes Aznar/Getty Images

Asian countries are watching closely to see if the US and China can mend their bilateral tensions or risk turning into a more intense conflict in their own backyard.

or the last poll of residents in South Korea, the Philippines and Singapore by the Eurasia Group Foundation found that 90% of people are worried about a geopolitical confrontation between the US and China. At the same time, 66% generally have positive views of both the US and China, but feel compelled to pick a side.

“[South Korea] was more likely to fear that their domestic politics would intensify and polarize as a result of politicians essentially being forced to choose a side between the US and China,” says Mark Hannah, an author of the report.

Many Europeans also feel caught in the middle. IN a survey of 12 member states of the European Union commissioned by the European Council on Foreign Relations, 63% said they believe a new cold war is brewing between China and the U.S. However, most would prefer to remain neutral in the event of a U.S.-China conflict. according to in a separate ECFR survey.

Aowen Cao contributed research from Beijing.