Trump’s world is put to the test as Ron DeSantis steps onto his Nevada turf

Nevada Republicans have showered Donald Trump with love for years. Since the former president decisively won the 2016 election, he has earned unwavering loyalty from the state’s GOP, whose seat is so tied to Trump that he served as a so-called mock elector in 2020 .

But the general election in the battleground state was not kind to Trump; he lost Nevada in two consecutive presidential campaigns. AND like now the GOP primary is changing its electoral format for 2024, moving away from the caucuses that benefited it.

As Nevada, an early primary state, begins to gain more attention starting with a major political event this weekend, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ team is holding up all those facts as evidence that Republicans must move beyond Trump if The state wants to have a shot at defeating a Democrat in 2024.

Trump hasn’t won Nevada in the last two elections, said former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a 2022 Senate candidate who is heading a super PAC supporting DeSantis. I’ve been Trump’s chairman twice. I don’t see a path for him to win Nevada in the general election. Those voters do not return.

Laxalt made the comments in an interview ahead of DeSantis’ visit to the state this weekend, the centerpiece of which is his speech at the annual Basque Fry, a popular event that draws thousands of conservatives from across the state.

of annual festival IS steeped in history, modeled after an annual swell held by the Laxalts’ grandfather, Paul Laxalt, the legendary former Nevada governor and U.S. senator. The political event, centered on the boiling and frying of lamb testicles, has become a draw for conservatives and has hosted the likes of Ted Cruz, Scott Walker and Mike Pence. Hundreds of kilograms of so-called lamb fries are expected to be consumed.

A strategist for front-runner Trump, fresh from an indictment this week in federal court, punched DeSantis and dismissed the suggestion that he might be treading Trumps turf.

It’s no surprise that Ron DeSantis is looking for a set of balls, said Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to the Trumps campaign.

So Adam Laxalt, who lost gubernatorial races at 18 and lost Senate races at 22, is lecturing President Trump? added LaCivita. This is the pot calling the kettle black.

Erin Perrine, the communications director for Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis super PAC, hit back at LaCivita: The Trump team’s obsession with male genitalia is more perverse than a smart book.

Laxalt lost by less than 8,000 votes to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in November, a loss he said taught him some lessons about how Republicans handled voting in the state.

We have to compete on the ground where the Democrats are competing, Laxalt said, referring to the ballot collection and drop-off boxes. They’re here for the 2024 election. I know Gov. DeSantis said that on the record, and I share the same sentiment: we would have to compete on the ballots and these methods and everything can be calculated.

But Laxalt also pointed to DeSantis’ re-election as governor as evidence that he could rule with a conservative fist and still attract female and independent voters, which he saw as a selling point for Republicans interested in defecting. from Trump.

Asked how DeSantis signing a six-week abortion ban in Florida might sit well with general election voters, given the significant role abortion played in Democratic victories last fall and the state’s more moderate stance on on this issue, Laxalt declined, saying voters were looking for a change from President Joe Biden and his policies.

Taylor Budowich, CEO of MAGA Inc., the main pro-Trump super PAC, laughed when told of the confidence of DeSantis’ allies in Nevada.

There is no sign he can win any states, Budowich said in an interview. It is evident in their kind of approach with bacon. They are just mostly spinning their wheels without articulating a path to win a single state.

The 2024 Nevada primary will switch to a traditional, state-run election instead of the caucus race that Trump has won in the past. The state Republican Party is challenging that legally, seeking to be allowed to operate its own party-run group.

Conventional wisdom dictates that a caucus would be helpful to Trump, given that the party running the process has aligned itself so loyally with him. State party chairman Michael McDonald testified before a federal grand jury this week in an investigation related to Jan. 6. McDonald, a close Trump ally, had his cell phone seized as part of the investigation, and he visited the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago in Florida this year with a contingent of other Nevada Republicans.

DeSantis lands Friday in Reno, where he will visit a Veterans of Foreign Wars hall, as well as participate in a rodeo. He leads Fry Basque on Saturday.

This weekend’s trip marks DeSantis’ first foray into Nevada as an officially declared candidate; it spoke in Las Vegas in March while promoting his recently published book. It is the last of the four early states he visited. Trump has not campaigned in the state this year. Top Trump aides, including LaCivita, addressed more than 400 Clark County GOP members last month and talked about how activists could help Trump win there, according to the campaign.

Collectively, however, the GOP presidential candidates have placed more emphasis on the other early swing states: Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Observers close to DeSantis say his campaign and supporting super PAC are already laying the groundwork in the state, including putting up door-to-door canvasses, hiring staff members, sending out targeted mailers and reaching out to volunteers. Fry Basque’s title should not be underestimated, they say.

It’s huge, said Jeff Stone, a Republican state senator who volunteers with the DeSantis campaign. You’re going to have between 5,000 and 6,000 people coming together in Gardnerville to see what I think will be the next President Trumps to come into space. And I think when people hear his agenda, I think when people see his originality and his communication skills on the microphone and his passion for this country, I think he’s going to win people over.

Zachary Moyle, a former state GOP executive director who worked in Nevada for John Kasich in 2016 and Rich Santorum in 2012, said the DeSantis team is already broadly targeting active party members. He cited family members who have already received a half-dozen mailings and two requests to participate in a town hall.

He has been very visible, at least within the GOP community, said Moyle, who is not affiliated with any 2024 campaign so far. I don’t think many Republicans would say, who is Ron DeSantis?

Never Back Down, the super PAC that supports DeSantis, is the only candidate-affiliated GOP group that has spent money on Nevada ads so far, with his most recent place highlighting the Basque Fry, according to AdImpact, an ad analytics firm.

MAGA Inc. drew attention to the country in an email blast this week. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt characterized it as a desperate attempt just to get people to show up for DeSantis’ events.

Even worse, Leavitt added, noting that paid admission is required to enter the Basque Fry, you have to PAY to see it.

The Basque Fry is a fundraiser to advance conservative causes and candidates in the state. Laxalt’s Morning in Nevada PAC has sponsored the event in recent years. This year, Never Back Down will join them as co-hosts.