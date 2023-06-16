Linklaters proud to support Century City | News | around us





Linklaters is proud to spearhead City Century, an initiative led by the City of London Law Society, bringing together 50 law firms to significantly increase the number of trainee solicitors entering the City of London each year. Driven by Linklaters’ Firmwide Managing Partner Paul Lewis, along with leaders from five other leading firms – Allen & Overy, Eversheds Sutherland, Hogan Lovells, Norton Rose Fulbright and Osborne Clarke – the program expects to double the practice’s current number of solicitors In city. . The initiative facilitates the sharing of knowledge between law firms to create solicitors’ apprenticeship programs and successfully pave the way to the profession – enabling students to earn while they learn and bypass the costs of traditional university entry routes, which can be a significant barrier to pursuing a career in law. Linklaters introduced its Solicitors Apprenticeship Program last year, as the firm continues to drive forward its commitment to widening access to the legal sector. The firm will welcome eight trainee solicitors to the program starting in London in September 2023. Paul Lewis, Firmwide Managing Partner at Linklaterscommented: “The cost of going to university and following the traditional route to a career in law is unrealistic for many aspiring lawyers and is one of the biggest barriers to talent entering the City legal profession. I want us to help address this by paving the way for lawyers to practice in the city. We have accelerated our solicitors’ apprenticeship program at Linklaters over the past few months and are working to enhance this approach by launching the City Century collaboration. Our Head of Learning, Patrick McCann, along with Joanna Hughes, have been the brains, energy and passion behind making the City Century a reality. It has been a pleasure to watch them make it real – two great people doing great things that will have a lasting impact on many people. City law firms offer the most incredible lawyer careers. I knew nothing about city law growing up in Swansea or that it was a possible career path. I now look back on a career that has given me an opportunity to do work that makes headlines, for great clients and where I’ve gotten to work with really talented people. I want us to make sure that others have that opportunity, regardless of their background.” Patrick McCann, Chair of the Law Society of the City of London Training Committee and Learning Director at Linklatersstated: “When we spoke to 50 City law firms at the end of last year, it quickly became clear that the conversation was changing – ‘let’s do it now’ – a real sense of City firms wanting to create an engaging employment message and do something special. With trainee solicitors we are competing with other employers and universities to bring in the most talented 18-year-olds. Working together helps achieve that.” President of the Law Society of England and Wales, Lubna Shujasaid: “Increasing social mobility is a key priority for the Law Society, which has my wholehearted support. Alternative career paths, such as apprenticeships, help ensure that the best talent from all socio-economic backgrounds can join, progress and succeed in a rewarding career. With careful planning and evaluation, internships can provide opportunities for existing staff to improve or help develop talent in support services. It’s fantastic to see the City’s law firms come together to unlock new talent from all backgrounds for the benefit of individuals who choose this path and our globally leading sector.” Find out more about City Century and participating firms here.

