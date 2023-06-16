National Indigenous History Month: Honoring First Nations, Inuit and Mtis communities





June is National Indigenous History Month, an opportunity to honor and celebrate the unique achievements, history and culture of First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities. It is also a time to listen, learn and amplify Indigenous voices. As part of this month’s celebrations, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) joins Indigenous organizations across Canada to call for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to declare June 21, National Indigenous People’s Day, a statutory national holiday. Indigenous peoples and their heritage deserve to be fully recognized and celebrated at the forefront of Canadian culture. A national statutory holiday would provide an opportunity for everyone in Canada to engage in activities that promote understanding, appreciation and dialogue between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. It would also encourage people to participate in educational exercises, cultural events and meaningful commemorations that deepen our knowledge and appreciation of the diverse histories, cultures and achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. It is time for Indigenous peoples to receive the recognition they rightfully deserve in our communities and society. Together, we have the power to make a difference and create a society where Indigenous heritage is celebrated and respected and make meaningful progress towards reconciliation and decolonisation. Learn more about Canada’s rich Indigenous heritage PSAC is committed to continuing education that fosters respect and support for Indigenous members and communities, and we’ve compiled resources to help you learn more. What to see Thunder Bay – A four-part documentary series about the recent deaths of many Indigenous people that sheds light on the history of racism in Thunder Bay and examines the failures and injustices of its social systems and institutions.

Little bird – A drama series about a young woman searching for her family history who discovers that she was one of a generation of children forcibly captured by the Canadian government through a policy later created in the 60’s Scoop.

Mary Two-Axe Earley: I’m Indian again – A documentary about the woman who fought for more than two decades to challenge sexual discrimination against First Nations women, enshrined in Canada’s Indian Act and became a key figure in the Canadian women’s rights movement. What to read Real Reconciliation: How to Be a Force for Change by Jody Wilson-Raybould – an accessible roadmap for advancing reconciliation across Canada with three core practices—Learn, Understand and Act—that can be implemented by individuals, communities, organizations and governments.

Telling the Truth: Seven Conversations about Indigenous Life in Canada – A collection of essays about the contemporary Indigenous experience in Canada – from resistance and reconciliation to the revival and recovery of Indigenous power.

Otter’s Journey through Indigenous Language and Law by Lindsay Keegitah Borrows – This book uses the Anishinaabe narrative tradition to explore how Indigenous language revitalization can inform the emerging field of Indigenous legal revitalization.

A grandmother begins the story by Michelle Porter – Five generations of Métis women argue, dance, fight, laugh, love and tell the stories they will sing to their family, and perhaps the land itself, in healing in this debut novel.

Deer Girls by Danielle Daniel – A historical novel imagining the lives of women in the Algonquin territories of the 1600s, inspired by the author’s family’s ancestral connection to a young girl who was killed by French settlers.

The Peacekeeper by BL Blanchard – Against the backdrop of a never-colonized North America, a broken Ojibwe detective embarks on an emotional and tortuous journey to solve two murders, rediscover his family and find himself.

