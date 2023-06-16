Land rights for him, NOW! – Crossroads Blog





Women protect, restore and care for the earth. Therefore, as stated by UN Women, the realization of women’s land rights supports gender equality, women’s independence and autonomy and provides for their daily needs and that of their families and communities. It is ultimately an integral part of the gender-responsive implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the three Rio Conventions, each of which has a Gender Action Plan. All IUCN members must support the Global Biodiversity Framework, a gender-responsive approach in which all women and girls have equal opportunities. This includes recognizing their equal rights and access to land and natural resources. In this perspective, all IUCN members should help make the most of the opportunities arising from the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). States Parties to the CBD recently adopted the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework to 2030 which includes a human rights and gender-based approach in which all women and girls have equal opportunities and capacity to contribute to the objectives of the Framework. This includes recognition of their equal rights and access to land and natural resources, and their full, equal, meaningful and informed participation and leadership at all levels of action, involvement, decision-making and policy-making in relation to biodiversity. Furthermore, Goal 22 of the Framework calls for the full protection of environmental human rights defenders, many of whom are women, working on the front lines of nature protection. Hundreds are attacked and killed every year. Their rights, including access to justice, must be respected. Women continue to fight for recognition of their work and respect for family farming, agroecology and food sovereignty. Women’s needs, contributions and priorities for a healthy planet must be addressed in order for them to fully enjoy their environmental and human rights. The UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) recognizes this as well. This year, Desertification and Drought Day, observed worldwide on June 17, is held under the theme Her land. Her rights. The UNCCDs campaign provides a global platform to help advance the full integration of half the world’s population into land management decisions and is based on: its Historic COP decision on land rights (which was randomly promoted by civil society organizations); The Gender Action Plan and various related initiatives; alignment with sister conventions; and collaboration with global organizations with key expertise, such as IUCN. Together we must ensure women’s equal rights to own, use, access and control land and related resources, secure land ownership and meaningful participation in decision-making on land legislation, policies and programs including planning, design, budgeting and financing. This should be the cornerstone of action to combat desertification, land degradation and drought and, ultimately, our collective work towards environmental and social justice.

