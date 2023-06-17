New airline machines at Orlando International Airport aim to check you in within 70 seconds





Dubbed one of the “worst airports in the country,” Orlando International Airport is trying to drastically reduce check-in times with a new addition from Spirit Airlines. Spirit debuted a brand new baggage drop machine that should take 70 seconds to check someone in, the airline said in a news release. It also allows travelers to get through security faster since they don’t need to work directly with an agent. Currently at MCO, Spirit checks up to 8,000 bags per day. The new machines will reduce the time spent checking baggage by 30%, according to the news release. Orlando is the latest airport to use Spirit’s biometric photo-matching system; is already up and running in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. Nineteen new cars were unveiled at MCO this week as part of Spirit’s celebration of 30 years of service to Orlando, the company said. It is the largest airline setup of its kind at any airport. “We’ve grown to become the largest low-fare carrier in the MCO, and adding this convenient, self-service option is an important investment that gives our guests more control over their travel spending less time in the lobby,” Mike said. Byrom, Spirit’s VP of airports and crew services. MORE TRAVEL NEWS: How do bag drop machines work? Spirit’s bag drop machines are equipped with biometric photo matching capability that compares your ID to a photo of the traveler for verification. MCO is currently going through a test period where an agent will manually check your ID before trying the biometric system, the airline said. Once the trial period ends, travelers will no longer need to show their ID to an agent when checking their bags. At the moment, it remains unclear when the testing period will end. Here’s how it works: Check in at the kiosk Label your bag Proceed to the self-dispensing bag machine Scan your boarding pass Scan your ID The machine then compares the photo ID scan to a facial scan and compares the ID information with your flight details Once the match is successful, place your bag on the conveyor belt attached to the machine (which scans the bag, weighs it and accepts payment for any additional services) Your work here is done! The bags are then sent to the airport’s checked baggage system Spirit said none of the data is shared with any government agency. Travelers can opt out of biometric photo-matching technology and work with an agent instead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/spirit-airlines-launches-new-self-bag-drop-machine-for-check-in-orlando-international-airport-mco The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos