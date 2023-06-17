The NATO-Ukraine Defense Council will be established > US Department of Defense > News of the Department of Defense





NATO plans to invite Ukraine to a new NATO-Ukraine defense council as an equal member, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference today in Brussels. Stoltenberg said the details of the council will be announced next month in nitonhis summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. At the meeting, the leaders agreed to increase defense production and standardize munitions and command and control interoperability between NATO countries and Ukraine. NATO is also focused on a path to bring Ukraine closer to alliance membership, Stoltenberg said. NATO has an open door policy regarding membership and Russia cannot influence this decision, he said. Stoltenberg added that Sweden will also be welcomed into the alliance – hopefully very soon. NATO leaders also agreed that the minimum, or “floor,” for member countries’ defense spending would be 2% of gross domestic product. Stoltenberg said that this figure has no ceiling. That means he hopes the 2% figure can be surpassed by nations to keep people safe in an increasingly dangerous world. NATO condemns Russia’s reckless nuclear rhetoric and its plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus. Stoltenberg said NATO is also concerned with China’s nuclear expansion and North Korea’s missile testing. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III welcomed the expansion of support to Ukraine and the modernization and standardization of munitions to benefit NATO-Ukraine interoperability. A minimum of 2% of GDP on defense spending by NATO members will help ensure increased collective defense and deterrence and result in forces at much higher levels of readiness, he said. Sweden’s NATO membership will also be discussed at next month’s summit, Austin said. In addition to European collective security, Austin said NATO also aimed to deepen partnerships with Indo-Pacific nations to ensure a free and open region.

