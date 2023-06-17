The City of Toronto marks Canada Day on July 1st with city-wide celebrations – City of Toronto





News Notice June 16, 2023 Today, the City of Toronto announced a robust lineup of free Canada Day programs, offering residents multiple ways to celebrate across Toronto, including the annual fireworks displays at Centennial Park, Milliken Park, Stan Wadlow Park and Ashbridges Bay Park. Daytime activities will take place at Nathan Phillips Square, Mel Lastman Square, Fort York National Historic Site and Thomson Memorial Park. Admission is free to all Canada Day events produced by the city. Residents are invited to celebrate Canada Day with many options to choose from, including: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrations at Thomson Memorial Park (1005 Brimley Rd.): This event includes music, children’s crafts, a bouncy castle, a parade, a pancake breakfast and more.

This event includes music, children’s crafts, a bouncy castle, a parade, a pancake breakfast and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moving Forward: Celebrating Chinese Communities in Fort York (250 Fort York Blvd.) : Celebrating Canada Day and revitalizing Toronto’s Chinese communities with programs co-created with community partners on the centennial of the Chinese Immigration Act. Programming will include dancing, singing, commentary, face painting, food demos and tastings, storytelling and more.

: Celebrating Canada Day and revitalizing Toronto’s Chinese communities with programs co-created with community partners on the centennial of the Chinese Immigration Act. Programming will include dancing, singing, commentary, face painting, food demos and tastings, storytelling and more. Noon to 6pm: Celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen St. W): Canada Day programming will be offered at Nathan Phillips Square for the first time since 2017, celebrating Toronto’s diverse communities with high-energy performances from Alpha Rhythm Roots, The Hitmen Drumline, Celtic duo Alana and Leah Cline, family-friendly programs with Muse Arts and Picasso Painters, The Giant Storybook activity from the Department of Imaginary Affairs and more.

Celebrations at Mel Lastman Square (5100 Yonge St.): The annual Canada Day celebrations will return to Mel Lastman Square with live performances by the Haneen Women’s Choir, Trash Panda Brass, JER, Celtic duo Alana and Leah Cline and family-friendly activities featuring up-and-coming artists.

The annual Canada Day celebrations will return to Mel Lastman Square with live performances by the Haneen Women’s Choir, Trash Panda Brass, JER, Celtic duo Alana and Leah Cline and family-friendly activities featuring up-and-coming artists. 22:00 The annual Canada Day fireworks display will take place at the following city parks : Ashbridges Bay Park (1561 Lake Shore Blvd. E) Centennial Park Etobicoke (256 Centennial Park Rd.) Also happening on this site on July 1st is the Rotary Clubs Rib Fest (carnifest.com/toronto-ribfest-2023). Milliken Park (5555 Steeles Ave. E) Stan Wadlow Park (373 Cedarvale Ave.) Also happening at this site on July 1st is a community-led event, the East York Canada Day Festival 2023 (eycdc.ca).

: The Canada Day program is funded in part by the Government of Canada, official sponsor Tim Hortons and media partner Toronto Star. Full sponsorship details are available at www.toronto.ca/CanadaDay. The city recognizes that July 1 is not a day of celebration for everyone, especially First Nations, Inuit and Mtis peoples. The City encourages everyone to take time this Canada Day to learn about Canada’s history and relationship with Indigenous communities and to consider how each person can help advance truth, justice and reconciliation. The City remains committed to advancing truth, justice and reconciliation and is working closely with Indigenous partners and the Office of Indigenous Affairs to implement the City’s First Reconciliation Action Plan, available at www.toronto.ca/Reconciliation-Action – Plan. The City continues to examine how residents experience Canada Day across Toronto so that it can offer and invest in more diverse and inclusive activities. Important safety reminders

Attending a fireworks display put on by professionals is always the safest. Residents planning backyard parties are only allowed to set off fireworks on their property without a permit on Victoria Day and Canada Day. Permission is required for all other days. Fireworks may be set off on private property until 11:00 p.m., and fireworks are not permitted in parks, beaches, streets, parking lots, or on private property not owned by the individual setting off the fireworks. Dispose of used or unused fireworks by soaking them completely in water overnight, wrapping them in plastic bags and placing them, in small quantities, in your trash can up to 10 fireworks at a time. Additional amounts of fireworks must be placed in the trash can during special trash collection dates. Never throw fireworks in the blue (recycling) or green (organic) bin. Learn more about fireworks rules, safety tips and proper disposal at www.toronto.ca/fireworks. Trip on July 1st

For all Canada Day events the city or others are hosting, residents are encouraged to drive, take public transportation or Bike Share to help avoid any traffic and find an open parking spot. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks. Learn more about the city-produced events and activities happening on Canada Day at www.toronto.ca/CanadaDay. Quotes: “This Canada Day, I encourage residents to celebrate with a wide range of free programs offered at eight locations across the city, from fireworks to family-friendly daytime activities. We are also pleased to partner with Toronto’s Chinese community to offer special programming for Canada Day in Fort York that recognizes the centennial of the Chinese Immigration Act. Not only does this add to the diversity of offerings this year, but it also recognizes the history of anti-Asian racism in our country and the immeasurable contributions the Chinese community has made and continues to make to our city.”

Councilor Shelley Carroll (Don Valley North), Chair of the Community and Economic Development Committee Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city the leading economic engine in Canada and one of the most diverse and livable cities in the world. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation, and consistently ranks at the top of international rankings due to investment supported by government, residents and businesses. her. For more information visit City website or follow us I tweet, Instagram OR Facebook.

