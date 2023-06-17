The new steel arches for the Victoria Bridge reconstruction project will be put into place next week





As part of the Victoria Bridge reconstruction project, two new steel arches will be lifted into place next week on the new bridge being built on Ridout Street near Thames Park. The two-day operation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 and Thursday, June 22. Each arch is approximately 90 meters long and weighs over 130 tons. A large 650-tonne crawler crane has been secured for the operation, marking one of the biggest lifts in the province this year. To keep everyone safe while the lift is underway, there will be periodic closures of the temporary active transportation bridge and limited access to the project area. Access to Thames Park will be maintained at the Wortley Street entrance. A viewing area is being maintained at the northern edge of the project site, south of Horton Street, west of Ridout Street. above: A map graphic showing the viewing area and access restrictions throughout the project area, including the temporary bridge. A live stream is also available for anyone who wants to watch the lift remotely, using the link below: https://youtube.com/live/sShHTnWQGxU?feature=share The steel arches were fabricated during the winter and early spring and shipped in separate pieces to the project site for assembly. Once the steel arches are in place, the remainder of the steel assembly for the bridge will continue, including the arched cross girders, vertical hangers and floor beams. The remaining central concrete pier located in the middle of the River Thames is also scheduled to be removed later this summer, during the window allowed for water-sensitive work of this type. About the Victoria Bridge reconstruction project The City of London is replacing Victoria Bridge, located on Ridout Street south over the River Thames, near Thames Park. The original bridge, which was built in 1926, has reached the end of its life cycle and is an obstacle for cyclists crossing the bridge. of The project will add a new bridge with an arch structure and extended deck area to better accommodate bicycle traffic, pedestrians and provide improved connectivity to Thames Valley Park. Sign up for updates about project milestones at get involved.london.ca/victoriabridge. Find out more about this and other Top 10 infrastructure projects the City of London is building in 2023 london.ca/topten Above: A drawing of the new Victoria Bridge structure Above: One of two assembled steel arches. Those white tents are the temperature-controlled sheds where the parts were carefully glued together. Above: Fully assembled 650 ton crane secured for lifting bows

